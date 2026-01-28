‘Absolutely no problem in the aircraft’: VSR Aviation owner says no to grounding of plane model after Ajit Pawar's death

The tragic plane crash in Baramati that killed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday has brought spotlight on VSR Aviation, a Delhi-based firm that operated the plane, a Bombardier Learjet 45. VSR Aviation owner VK Singh speaking to media (ANI screengrab)

Questions are also being asked about the safety of the plane since this is the second such incident for this jet model in the last three years. Back in September 2023, a plane of the same make, operating a non-scheduled passenger flight from Visakhapatnam to Mumbai with six passengers on board, met with an accident while landing in Mumbai. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in that crash. Track updates on Ajit Pawar death

VSR chief VK Singh has, however, asserted that the aircraft was “absolutely fit” as he blamed poor visibility for the crash.

‘It was the pilot’s decision' ‘Us mein na aap they, na main tha (Neither you were there, nor was I). It was the pilot’s decision," VK Singh said, when asked that two landing attempts were made by the pilot before the plane crashed.

“The pilot couldn't see the runway, that is why he carried out the missed approach,” he theorised, as he described the senior pilot, Sumit Kapur, as experienced and seasoned with 16,000 flying hours. He also praised co-pilot Shambhavi Pathak who, he said, had 1500 hours of flying experience. Both pilots were among the five people onboard, all of whom died.

‘Why should I ground them?’ He said the aircraft was “very well-maintained” and that there was “absolutely” no problem or technical failure. He said the company has seven such planes, and sternly replied with a “why should I ground them?” when asked about the next steps.

“It is a very very dependable aircraft worldwide. Why should we ground them?” he said, speaking to reporters.

Vk Singh also said he was close to both the pilots as he expressed sadness on the loss of lives in the crash. "Captain Sumit Kapoor was a very good friend of mine. He was a brother to me. His son is also a pilot with us. Captain Shambhavi Pathak was a daughter to me. Both of them were extremely good human beings and extremely good pilots," he said.