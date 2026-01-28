Maharashtra declares three-day mourning after Ajit Pawar's death; announces state funeral for NCP leader

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a three-day state mourning following the death of Deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati earlier in the day. Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed shock and respect, announcing a public holiday to honour Pawar's contributions. (PTI/ANI)

The Mahayuti government will also accord a state funeral to the late NCP leader.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement while addressing the media at his official residence, Varsha, expressing deep shock and grief over the sudden loss of the senior leader. As a mark of respect, the state government also declared a public holiday on Wednesday to pay tribute to Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis said.

ALSO READ | 'Immense grief, untimely loss': Tributes pour in for Ajit Pawar as political leaders mourn his death

Recalling Pawar’s long public life, the chief minister said he enjoyed immense trust and affection among ordinary people across Maharashtra. “Ajit Dada was a leader forged through struggle - someone who never wavered, no matter the circumstances, and always moved forward with determination. This is an extremely difficult day. It takes many years for such leadership to emerge. He made a very important contribution to Maharashtra’s development. It is heartbreaking and unbelievable. A strong and big-hearted friend has left us. It is a huge blow to his family,” Fadnavis said.

ALSO READ | First visuals from Ajit Pawar's plane crash site in Maharashtra's Baramati

Fadnavis also confirmed that deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde and he would be travelling to Baramati to assess the situation and meet Ajit Pawar’s family. He said the further course of action, including details related to last rites and official tributes, would be decided after discussions with the family.

ALSO READ | Ajit Pawar plane crash: No SOS; captain spoke to ATC about visible runway

The announcement of the three-day mourning means that the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the state on official buildings, and official entertainment events will be cancelled during the period, as per protocol.

Ajit Pawar, one of Maharashtra’s most influential political leaders, died when a chartered aircraft flying from Mumbai crash-landed and burst into flames while attempting to land at Baramati airport on Wednesday morning.

Further details related to official programmes and memorial events are awaited.