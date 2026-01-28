'Immense grief, untimely loss': Tributes pour in for Ajit Pawar as political leaders mourn his death
Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash has shocked political leaders across India, including Mamata Banerjee and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who expressed condolences.
Political leaders across party lines have expressed shock and grief on Wednesday following the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar in a plane crash near Baramati, calling his passing a major loss to public life and Indian politics.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the news of Ajit Pawar’s death had left him deeply distressed, describing the senior leader as a committed public servant who worked tirelessly for the people of Maharashtra for over three decades.
ALSO READ | Ajit Pawar was flying onboard a plane that had a patchy track record
In a message shared on social media, Shah said, “The way Ajit Pawar ji dedicated himself to the welfare of every section of society in Maharashtra over the past three and a half decades cannot be expressed in words. Whenever we met, he would engage in long discussions on numerous issues related to the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. His passing is a personal loss not only for the NDA family but also for me. I express my deepest condolences to the Pawar family. In this hour of grief, the entire NDA stands firmly with the bereaved Pawar family. May God grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.”
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her condolences, saying she stood with the Pawar family and Ajit Pawar’s supporters in their time of grief. “I extend my condolences to the entire Pawar family and his supporters. I have spoken to Ajit Pawar's wife and Supriya ji (Supriya Sule),” she said, as quoted by ANI.
PM Narendra Modi also shared a message on X, writing, “Saddened by the tragic air crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the crash. Praying for strength and courage for the bereaved families in this moment of profound grief.”
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also mourned Ajit Pawar’s death, calling it “unfortunate” and a huge personal and political loss. Speaking on the incident, Gadkari said, “Ajit Pawar's death is unfortunate. He was my close friend in politics, and we also had familial relations. His passing away is a huge loss. On behalf of the party, I pay my tributes to him.”
ALSO READ | Five people killed in Baramati plane crash. Who were they?
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she was deeply shocked and stunned by the sudden demise of Ajit Pawar and the other passengers in the crash. In her condolence message, Banerjee said, “The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and his co-passengers have died in a disastrous plane crash at Baramati today morning, and I am feeling a deep sense of loss. My condolences to his family including his uncle Sharad Pawar ji, and late Ajitji's all friends and followers. The incident needs proper investigation.”
“Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar… I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers,” Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.
NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh also expressed his grief, breaking down in tears upon hearing the news of Ajit Pawar's death.
“The untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji is an irreparable loss. He will always be remembered for his special contribution to the development of Maharashtra, especially in the cooperative sector. I express my deep condolences to his family, supporters, and admirers. May God grant strength to the families of all others who lost their lives in this accident to bear this blow,” President Droupadi Murmu wrote.
ALSO READ | ‘Like an elder brother’: Eknath Shinde mourns Ajit Pawar's death
(With inputs from ANI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More