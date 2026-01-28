Edit Profile
    ‘Like an elder brother’: Eknath Shinde mourns Ajit Pawar's death

    Mourning the NCP leader's demise, fellow Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Pawar's death is a “great loss to the state”

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 11:13 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The untimely death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday has left Maharashtra in a state of shock. Mourning the NCP leader's demise, fellow Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Pawar's death is a “great loss to the state”

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash on Wednesday in Baramati, Pune. Pawar and four others on board were killed on impact. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)
    “He was a studious, courageous and disciplined leader with a strong command over the administration. He never hesitated to say no to schemes and projects that would have put an unnecessary burden on the state exchequer. He was like an elder brother to me,” said Shinde while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

    The Shinde Sena leader further added that he and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be leaving for Baramati. Follow LIVE updates here

    All scheduled programming for both the leaders has been cancelled for the day. Shinde further told reporters that the state government will conduct an inquiry into the plane crash.

    Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash

    Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday morning after a chartered plane crashed in Pune's Baramati. Along with the NCP leader, four others on board were killed in the horrific crash.

    The NCP leader was scheduled to address four election rallies in his home turf of Baramati. His appearance at rallies was scheduled for the upcoming Zilla Parishad polls in the region.

    Baramati airport manager Shivaji Taware told HT that the plane crashed while it was attempting to land.

    • HT News Desk
