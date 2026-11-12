US startup offers $120,000 salary to play GTA 6: ‘You’ll begin at midnight on November 19’

US prediction market startup Kalshi is looking to hire someone to play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) when the highly anticipated video game launches on November 19. The company is offering a base pay equivalent of $100,000-120,000 for the duration of the contract, along with a $15,000 gaming and streaming bonus. Grand Theft Auto VI will released on November 19. (AFP)

In a job description shared on LinkedIn this morning, Kalshi said the position of “GTA VI Researcher” would require the successful candidate to start playing the video game on the midnight of November 19, and thereafter devote 10-plus hours daily to it.

(Also read: Logitech gives 7,000 employees an extra day off to play video games ahead of GTA VI launch)

Kalshi looks for GTA 6 player The unusual job listing calls for an experienced gamer who can play through the game's story, stream the entire experience and investigate the fictional economy of Leonida, the state where GTA 6 is set.

The person hired will be expected to study the game's economic systems, identify the most profitable strategies and publish weekly research reports on the Leonida economy.

“This is a real job. We’re looking for someone whose parents said video games would never pay the bills. They were wrong, and you can tell them we said so,” Kalshi said.

“As Kalshi’s GTA VI Researcher, you’ll begin at midnight on November 19 and play until you beat the story. You’ll stream the entire journey, investigate Leonida’s economy, and study what happens to the real economy when everyone suddenly has a “family emergency” on launch day.”