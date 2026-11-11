Logitech gives 7,000 employees an extra day off to play video games ahead of GTA VI launch

Swiss technology company Logitech has announced a new initiative allowing its 7,000 employees worldwide to take an additional day off to play video games, ahead of the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI). Logitech announced an extra day off for its 7,000 employees worldwide to play video games ahead of GTA VI's launch. (Representational image generated using AI)

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According to an official announcement issued by Logitech on November 10, the initiative, called “Logi Game Day”, recognises the potential benefits of gaming for employees' creativity, confidence and professional development.

As per a report by Fortune, the benefit is available to employees ranging from full-time workers to interns, who can choose any day over the next year to play a game of their choice.

Logitech CEO to join gaming event “It’s time to retire the stereotype that gaming is a waste of time,” Logitech CEO Hanneke Faber said in the company's announcement.

Logitech will organise a gaming livestream at its San Jose headquarters on November 19, coinciding with the official release of GTA VI.

Faber also plans to participate in the gaming event, although she is expected to attend the office rather than take the day off.

“I’m ready for some fun and (friendly) competition,” she told Fortune.

Employees can use their gaming leave on another date, including in 2027, rather than taking it on GTA VI's launch day.