Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial sanctions worth ₹17.75 crore for development projects across several districts under Chief Minister announcements. The projects include road construction, drinking water facilities, temple and fairground beautification, dharamshala construction and other basic infrastructure works. CM Pushkar Dhami (X/ @pushkardhami)

The approvals cover constituencies in Tehri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Champawat, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts.

In Tehri Garhwal's Pratapnagar constituency, ₹98.77 lakh has been sanctioned for constructing a dharamshala, rooms and toilets near Huneshwar Mahadev temple, with ₹59.26 lakh approved as the first instalment. In Devprayag constituency, ₹36.19 lakh has been approved for the beautification of Binser Devta temple and installation of interlocking tiles at Urman Tok in Badola village. Another ₹39.94 lakh has been sanctioned for the beautification of Daggar Shivalaya.

In Pithoragarh, ₹79.49 lakh has been approved for construction of the Gatghorgadi Nauling fairground in Dharchula, including a first instalment of ₹47.69 lakh. A further ₹29.84 lakh has been sanctioned for a pedestrian and horse route connecting Mandakini bridge to Rapt village in Madkot. In Didihat, ₹93.64 lakh has been approved for paving, concrete roads, a culvert and protective works in Kholimali Kanyuri village. The first instalment is ₹56.18 lakh.

In Champawat district, ₹97.10 lakh has been sanctioned for improving the historic Dudhadhari Bhagwati fairground in Lohaghat, including a spectator gallery and meditation centre. The first instalment will be ₹58.26 lakh. Another ₹25 lakh has been approved against the ₹81.96 lakh sanctioned for the Basudhura-Sela link road.

The government has also approved ₹614 lakh for 10 km of internal roads each in rural areas of Tanakpur and Banbasa, with ₹5 crore allocated for the current financial year.

In Haridwar, ₹99.44 lakh has been approved for 50 hand pumps in rural Jhabrera, with ₹59.66 lakh as the first instalment. Another ₹100.43 lakh has been sanctioned for 200 hand pumps in Bhagwanpur.

Additionally, ₹184.37 lakh has been approved for proposed works in Gadarpur constituency of Udham Singh Nagar and ₹220 lakh for development projects in Lohaghat constituency of Champawat.