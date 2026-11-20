The closure dates vary across districts, with some administrations announcing holidays until November 20 and others extending them until November 21.

The district administrations have announced precautionary holidays in view of the cyclone threat, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to parts of the state. The closures cover government and private schools, with some district orders also extending to colleges, universities and Anganwadi centres.

Schools and other educational institutions in several districts of Odisha will remain closed on Friday, November 20, as the state braces for the impact of severe cyclonic storm Akvan.

Why were schools closed in Odisha, and who decides whether the holidays are extended?

Why were schools closed in Odisha, and who decides whether the holidays are extended?

Which Odisha districts have closed schools because of Cyclone Akvan, and until when?

Which Odisha districts have closed schools because of Cyclone Akvan, and until when?

According to district-wise announcements, schools in the following districts will remain closed on November 20:

- Schools closed till November 20: Khordha, Cuttack, Rayagada, Koraput, Balasore, Malkangiri and Bhadrak.

- Schools closed till November 21: Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Kandhamal.

- One-day closure on November 20: Subarnapur and Jajpur.

The Subarnapur administration has ordered the closure of government, government-aided and private schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas. Anganwadi centres will also remain closed. Jajpur has separately declared a holiday for government, aided and private schools on November 20.

In Cuttack, the district administration has ordered all government, private and government-aided schools, colleges, universities, ITIs and polytechnics to remain closed on November 20. The order also covers Anganwadi centres and has been issued in view of the IMD's orange warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall and high-velocity winds.

The Odisha government had earlier ordered the closure of schools and Anganwadi centres in six districts from November 19 to 21. These include Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal. The Special Relief Commissioner's office has authorised the respective district Collectors to assess local conditions and decide whether the holidays need to be extended. Collectors in other districts have also been asked to monitor the situation.

According to the India Meteorological Department's November 19 bulletin, Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to Gopalpur, by noon on November 20.

The system is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph. The IMD has issued a cyclone warning for the north Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and south Odisha coasts.

Authorities have urged residents to follow official advisories and take necessary precautions as the cyclone approaches the coast.