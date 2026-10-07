In Sourav Ganguly's metaverse, no job is beyond him: From TV host and BCCI chief to franchise strategist and now Delhi Capitals coach

In Sourav Ganguly's metaverse, apparently, there is no job description that can’t be made to fit. Cricket commentator? Obviously. Television host? Repeatedly. Cricket administrator? At state and national level. BCCI president? Yes. International Cricket Committee chairman? Yes. Franchise strategist, director of cricket, mentor and, most recently, head coach? Add those too. If there is a chair available, Ganguly will at least have a look at it. The announcement that Sourav Ganguly would become head coach of Delhi Capitals thus feels less like a career pivot than the latest entry in a remarkably long list of jobs he has somehow managed to collect (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

The announcement that Ganguly would become head coach of Delhi Capitals thus feels less like a career pivot than the latest entry in a remarkably long list of jobs he has somehow managed to collect. Ganguly's post-playing career has been unusually varied in its range. Few retired India cricketers have moved so comfortably between cricket's different rooms, let alone between cricket and television and under the glare of conflicting interests.

For years he was the face of Dadagiri Unlimited, the hugely popular Bengali television quiz and entertainment show. After nine seasons, he moved on to another distinctly different television universe, becoming the host of Bigg Boss Bangla. He has admitted that the switch required some thought after spending so long with Dadagiri, but ultimately treated it as another opportunity. That instinct to treat the next role as an opportunity has pretty much defined much of Ganguly's post-retirement life.

Ganguly’s cricket administration began with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), where he became president in 2015 after the death of Jagmohan Dalmiya. And while it was more of a political appointment than a democratic process, no one could question his experience and insight. That continued to work in his favour when he subsequently became BCCI president in 2019—the first former India cricketer to occupy the full-time presidency.

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Before that, Ganguly had already discovered that administration was another form of cricket. As chairman of the BCCI's technical committee, Ganguly pushed for changes to domestic cricket, with particular emphasis on the quality of Ranji Trophy pitches. The stated objective was to produce better cricket and, crucially, better preparation for players expected to perform overseas.

It was an early glimpse of a person who was no longer interested merely in playing cricket but in influencing the conditions in which it was played as well. A big leg up to this cause came in 2015 when Ganguly joined Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman on the BCCI's three-member Cricket Advisory Committee, whose remit included advising on the India team, the talent pathway and domestic cricket.

Very quickly followed the international version of the same role. Ganguly became chairman of the ICC cricket committee, putting him in a position to influence the laws, playing conditions and broader direction of the international game.

And then there is the franchise game, where Ganguly has spent years occupying almost every office short of coach. His relationship with Delhi Capitals began in 2019 as an adviser, subsequently becoming director of cricket. In South Africa, he took the next logical step, becoming head coach of Pretoria Capitals for the 2026 edition of SA20 and guiding them to the final. Once that happened, the Delhi job began to look less like a surprise than an appointment waiting for its paperwork.

There is also a neat symmetry to it. Ganguly had already tested himself as a coach in the Capitals ecosystem in South Africa. Delhi had already used him as mentor and director. The move from Pretoria to Delhi is therefore not so much a leap into coaching as another rung on a ladder he has been quietly climbing. The fascinating question is what all this means for the one major cricket job that has so far escaped him—the head coach of India.

Ever since making his foray into administration, Ganguly has made no qualms about wanting to coach India. This is how Ganguly responded to the query last year: “We’ll see what the future holds. I'm just 50 (53), so let's see what happens. I'm open to it. We'll see where it goes.”

That does not mean Capitals is necessarily an audition for the India job. Cricket appointments are rarely that linear, and Ganguly's ambitions have always been difficult to read from the outside. But this definitely gives his resume something it previously lacked—a substantial, contemporary coaching entry in the Indian cricket ecosystem.