‘History will be kinder to you’: Gautam Gambhir’s emotional message for Ajit Agarkar after India chief selector’s exit

He was expecting one last extension to his contract. And rightly so, after India reached four ICC trophy finals and won threeof them, all consecutively during his tenure, which began in July 2023. The BCCI did not agree this time, and Ajit Agarkar walked away quietly. Ajit Agarkar's tenure as chief selector ended last week (PTI)

On September 16, 2026, he led the selection committee for the last time, in picking the white-ball squads for the home series against the West Indies. His tenure ended on October 4. But it wasn't until Tuesday that BCCI officially confirmed his departure by inviting applications for one position on the men's selection committee.

A day later, following the end of the first T20I against the West Indies in Lucknow, head coach Gautam Gambhir shared an emotional message for Agarkar, hailing his 'team first' approach, which aptly complemented Gambhir's ideology as well.

"Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always.. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours!!" he posted.