Hindi Diwas | After Musafir Cafe, Dehati Ladke, Reeta Sanyal and Sakshatkar set for screen as books become a hit formula

If you have watched Grahan, Musafir Cafe, UP-65 or Dehati Ladke, you have already encountered a new generation of Hindi writing on screen, perhaps without even realising it. Beyond the familiar adaptations of Hindi classics, filmmakers and OTT platforms are increasingly turning to contemporary writers such as Divya Prakash Dubey, Satya Vyas, Amit Khan and Nikhil Sachan for stories that already have a distinct voice and a committed readership. Divya Prakash Dubey’s Musafir Cafe and Amit Khan's Bicchoo Ka Khel, Commander Karan Saxena and Reeta Sanyal became successful OTT shows, show creator Saurabh Tewari adapted Shashank Bhartiya’s book Dehati Ladke in a two-part series while Actor and author-playwright Manav Kaul is coming with a feature film based on his book Sakshatkar (Photo: Instagram and X)

Manoj Kumar Sharma’s Twelfth Fail became 12th Fail (2023), Satya Vyas’ Chaurasi found a new audience as Grahan, while Amit Khan’s books have travelled to OTT. The page-to-screen pipeline is only getting busier.

On Hindi Diwas, we look at why contemporary Hindi literature is becoming fertile ground for the next binge-watch.

Divya Prakash Dubey: Successful book, if made well, can do wonders The adaptation of Divya Prakash Dubey’s Musafir Cafe starring Vikrant Massey, Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana became a success, sparking viral Reels across social media, and being greenlit for a second season.

“My book Musafir Cafe had a conclusion, but we left it open-ended (in the series), and now the new season has been announced. It shows that a commercially successful book, if made well, can do wonders,” says Divya Prakash Dubey, adding, “For 10 years, readers have given it love, and now we have an English edition. So, show creators find books with engaging dialogues as good content for projects.”

Manav Kaul: Book did well, so I adapted it Actor and author-playwright Manav Kaul, who has stepped behind the camera for the upcoming adaptation of his book Sakshatkar, says, “It (the book) did well, so I adapted it into a screenplay and set it in untouched locations in Kumaon and Garhwal. I believe in the script and will pour my heart and soul into it. My goal is to create a scenario where I can direct more films with storiesy, I’m passionate about.”

Several of Kaul’s books, including Theek Tumhare Peechhe, Tumhare Baare Mein and Antima, have also found life on stage.

Amit Khan: Readers have accepted them Author Amit Khan, whose three books have been adapted into OTT shows while his book Nirdosh was made into a movie in 2018 starring Arbaz Khan, says, “The market for books is very good. Production houses and makers prefer to adapt them as it has tested the waters and has been liked by the public.”

He recalls meeting producer Ektaa R Kapoor after Bicchoo Ka Khel. “I briefed her on my unpublished stories, but she was like, ‘no-no, I want successful published work only!’ I asked her why, to which she replied, ‘See, commercially successful books mean it has been accepted, but with (unpublished) stories, the brief can be great, but the full story may not turn out the way the concept was’.”

Another of his books, Future Wala Love, Future Wali Shaadiyan, is being adapted into a series, while Pen Studios has announced Nayika as a film.

Saurabh Tewari: It’s a Hollywood formula “Books being made is a Hollywood formula, and from the classic era to modern cinema, they do it so often,” says writer-producer-director Saurabh Tewari, who made two seasons of Dehati Ladke based on Shashank Bhartiya’s book and has earlier adapted Dharamvir Bharati’s Gunahon Ke Deva into a TV show.

“From a business point of view, it’s safe, as makers check readership figures and commercial success. From a creative perspective, we get a start-to-end ready format to adapt. Readers of the book, too, turn into confirmed audiences. It’s a win-win for both, as if it works, the author writes a sequel and the maker gets another season like Musafir Cafe,” he adds.