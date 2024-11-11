Reeta Sanyal writer Amit Khan: A hattrick of hit shows have resulted in a flood of offers

After the OTT series Bicchoo Ka Khel (2021) and Commander Karan Saxena this year, UPite and author Amit Khan hit a hattrick with the series Reeta Sanyal. The series had The Kerala Story (2023)-fame actor Adah Sharma playing the title role. Amit Khan's book has been adapted to OTT series Rita Sanyal starring Adah Sharma

“Both the shows are going in the second season. The Reeta Sanyal book series has 22 novels out of which only two have been made in this season of 20 episodes. Commander... has 58 books in the series and only one has been made so we can go into multiple seasons and groundwork on both has already started,” says the writer.

Khan says he is flooded with offers for OTT scripts, films and TV shows as well. “Three back-to-back hit shows have resulted in a flood of offers. Nowadays, number game matters, these shows have given makers confidence to believe in my novels which are also a big hit in the Hindi market which is the prime target to get the attention of the audience. But this pressure and trust makes me work even harder,” he says.

He recalls how his book had given him instant fame in 2012. “Aamir Khan (actor) was promoting Talaash and we went to Meerut and posed with a book that was published on the front page of a newspaper. I was unaware and started getting calls. Then I came to know it was my book Purani Biwi, Naya Pyaar under the Reeta Sanyal series. That was a turning point in my career,” Khan says.

His book Artist, a murder mystery, will be the next work of fiction. “Lot is happening on this front. (Producer) Ekta Kapoor has already signed my four books, work is on there too. An OTT series and a TV show are also in the pipeline. But no point talking about them till anything has been announced. All I can say right now is my last two shows will get their second seasons, and my book will be released soon,” adds the writer who hails from Pilkhuwa (Ghaziabad), Uttar Pradesh.