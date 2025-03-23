Amitabh Bachchan's Black co-star Ayesha Kapur ties the knot, pictures emerge on social media

Ayesha Kapur ties the knot

Amitabh's co-star got married to her longtime boyfriend Adam Oberoi over the weekend in Delhi.

The actor exuded elegance on her special day, opting for a pink lehenga that perfectly complemented her groom's attire. She draped a single dupatta in the same subtle hue. Meanwhile, her husband looked every bit the handsome in his pastel-hued sherwani, which was beautifully offset by a matching pink turban that added a touch of regal charm to his overall look.

Several images from her wedding festivities were shared by her friends on social media. The images suggest that she had an intimate daytime ceremony, which was followed by a wedding after-party in the night. One of Ayesha's friends also shared a video where she was seen getting out of the car and arranging her lehenga.

Ayesha, who is now an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach, went to Kovalam Beach for her bachelorette. Raised in Auroville, Tamil Nadu, Ayesha is the daughter of Dilip Kapur, owner of the brand Hidesign.

On the work front

Ayesha garnered fame with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. She was trained for her role by Ranbir Kapoor, who was an assistant director on the film. Apart from Black in 2005, she also worked on Sikandar (2009) as a child actor. She stayed away from films since then. She was later to do Shekhar Kapur’s Paani with Sushant Singh Rajput. The project never took off. In 2022, she announced her comeback with Hari Ka Om, but nothing is much is known about the project.