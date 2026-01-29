Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma gets emotional as 'true genius' Arijit Singh quits playback singing: ‘We all need you back’

"Abhi toh aur bhi bahut se songs mujhko hi nahi sari industry ko, sari janta ko chaiye tumse .. ummeed hai jald vapas aayoge .. kyunki ek singer ja anand aur jeevan geet gana hi hai (Not only me, but those in industry and people also need more songs from you now. I hope you will come back soon because a singer's joy and life is about singing) .. hv little rest but we all need u back," concluded his note.

Anil Sharma shared video clips of the songs Tera Fitoor and Jhoom that Arijit sang for his films Genius (2018) and Gadar 2 (2023), respectively. He asked Arijit to take a break but not quit playback singing, as people need to hear more of his songs. Anil wrote, "#Arijeet the true #genius .. most beautiful song u sang for us .. for my movies .. b it #genius TERA FITOOR or #gadar2 DIL JHOOM."

Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma got emotional as singer Arijit Singh announced that he will step away from playback singing. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Anil called Arijit a "true genius", adding that "we all need you back."

What Arijit said recently about quitting playback singing Arijit shocked his fans on Tuesday when he announced he would no longer take on new assignments as a playback singer, bringing an end to a "wonderful" journey. In a message shared with his fans on Instagram, Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years.

"Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post.

About Arijit's career Arijit began his career on the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005 and made his Hindi film debut with Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2 in 2011. Later, he went on to become a household name after Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 in 2013, continuing to release multiple hits that are loved by people of all ages.

Over the years, he lent his voice to several iconic songs, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage and Hum To Tere Hi Liye The from director Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming O Romeo. His latest track is Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2.