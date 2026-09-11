Virendra Sehwag replaces Ashneer Grover as Rise & Fall season 2's host; internet is excited. Watch

On Friday, Prime Video unveiled the first glimpse of Rise & Fall Season 2, with Virender Sehwag taking over the reins as host. The promo opens with Sehwag putting his own playful spin on life’s eternal ups and downs before stepping into the unpredictable world of Rise & Fall Season 2. Virender talks about life's challenges and how mistakes can teach us valuable lessons.

In 2025, Amazon Prime Video's reality show Rise & Fall became the talk of the town, with many viewers calling it ‘better than Bigg Boss’. Now, the show has been renewed for Season 2, with a new host. Last year, Ashneer Grover hosted the show, while this time, Indian cricket star Virender Sehwag will take over as host.

Fans reacted to Virender replacing Ashneer as host. One of the comments read, "Much better than Ashneer." Another wrote, "Viru sir, yeh kis line main aagye aap, hahaha (Where have you come)." Another commented, "Viru as host? this is interesting."

Making his debut as a reality show host on a streaming service, Virender Sehwag said, “Cricket has taught me one thing—no match is won before the final ball, and Rise and Fall Season 2 takes that unpredictability to another level. As a host, what excites me about this game is that there are no easy wins and no fixed positions. The biggest challenge isn’t just getting to the top but knowing how to stay there. You have to know when to attack, when to defend, and, most importantly, when to read the game before it reads you. With money, strategy, and shifting equations in play, there’s no room for complacency. I’m looking forward to watching the contestants navigate the game, take risks, make alliances and show what they’re really made of.”

All about Rise & Fall Season 2 Set across the contrasting worlds of the penthouse and the basement, the game brings together 15 celebrities divided into two groups: the Rulers and the Workers. While the Rulers enjoy the privileges of the penthouse, the Workers navigate the realities of the basement, with every decision, alliance and move able to change the course of the game. As money and influence come into play, contestants must rely on strategy, instinct and their ability to read the game as they navigate rivalries, alliances and unexpected challenges.

Speaking about the new season, Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of AVOD Content, Prime Video India, said, “The love and excitement audiences showed for Rise and Fall in its first season gave us the perfect reason to take this unique power game forward. Season 2 brings a fresh set of personalities into a format where power is always in motion, and every decision carries a consequence. With Virender Sehwag stepping in as host, we’re bringing a whole new energy to the show; his wit, spontaneity, and fearless personality make him an exciting fit for the game. We’re excited for audiences to experience the drama, strategy and entertainment in Rise and Fall Season 2, and watch it on Prime Video for free.”

The last season was won by Television actor Arjun Bijlani. Rise & Fall Season 2, produced by Banijay Asia, is based on the format originally created by Studio Lambert in the UK. The new season will soon stream on Prime Video and MX Player. The exact release date and list of contestants are yet to be revealed.