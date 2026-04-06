Who is Dan Simpson? GoFundMe launched for Idaho Domino’s pizza driver after video of his kind gesture goes viral | Watch

Wilson did not have extra cash to tip when Simpson arrived. When Wilson offered to call the store, Simpson simply waved it off.

“On the surface, it probably looked like such a small gesture,” Wilson told the Idaho Statesman. “But to us, it felt like so much more than that. That kind of thoughtfulness and personal care just feels so rare these days.”

The customer, Brian Wilson, did not answer his call asking for a soda substitute. Simpson simply shrugged and ran across the street, then grabbed a pair of 2-liter bottles for his delivery on March 27.

A GoFundMe has been started for Dan Simpson, a 68-year-old Domino’s delivery worker in Boise , Idaho , after a video went viral. Simpson stopped at a convenience store to buy Diet Cokes for a customer when his restaurant ran out. The kind gesture has now earned Simpson a whopping amount.

Who is Dan Simpson? Simpson is a longtime delivery driver who works nights to supplement his job with the Idaho Department of Agriculture. He said he has always tried to help others, the New York Post reported.

Simpson said that he spent time behind bars or a DUI in his past. He eventually got sober and returned to school more than 20 years ago. However, despite years of work, he has struggled to save for retirement.

“I’ve always tried to be a pretty nice guy and help people out, because I know what it’s like to be down and out,” he said.

GoFundMe for Dan Simpson Touched by Simpson’s kindness, Wilson launched a GoFundMe for him.

“What Dan didn’t know is that my wife and I are both visually impaired, so running out to the store for a ‘quick’ pickup is not something that is simple or easy for us,” said. “What may have seemed like a tiny inconvenience to solve on his end actually made a huge difference on ours.”

Wilson wrote on the GoFundMe page, “Last night, something simple turned into something really special, and we can’t stop thinking about it. On a busy Friday night, we ordered dinner from Domino’s, along with a Diet Coke. While we were waiting, we got a voicemail from our delivery driver, Dan, letting us know they were out of Diet Coke… but he’d gladly bring something else if we let him know what we wanted.”

“We tried calling the store back, but he had already left for delivery. No big deal, we figured we’d just take whatever substitution came with the order,” Wilson added. “But when Dan arrived, he surprised us. He apologized again for the inconvenience and then told us… he had stopped at the store himself to pick up Diet Coke for us. On a busy Friday night. During deliveries. Completely out of his own time and effort. We were honestly blown away. That level of care and kindness is rare these days.”

Wilson further explained, “We wanted to tip him more, but didn’t have cash on hand. We told him we’d call the store to leave a glowing review and come back with a cash tip. That’s when Dan shared something that made this moment even more meaningful: He’s been working at Domino’s as a second job for 14 years… and he’s retiring in just a few weeks.”

Wilson said that after an overwhelming response on TikTok, he decided that it would be great if the community could come together and give Simpson “the send-off he deserves.”

“Let’s help him step into retirement feeling appreciated, supported, and celebrated,” Wilson wrote.

At the time of writing this article, $66,943 had been raised of the $70KUSD goal.

Simpson said that he plans to continue delivering pizza for Domino’s. He also wishes to use the GoFundMe money toward a trip to see the Redwood trees in California.

“They say I went the extra mile, but for goodness’ sake, it was no big deal,” he said. “Well, now I might go to Hawaii. Actually, I’d rather go to Melba.”