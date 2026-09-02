Tyler Robinson update: Judge rules alleged Charlie Kirk assassin should stand trial as Erika Kirk issues statement

Nearly one year after Charlie Kirk’s murder, a judge ruled Tuesday night, September 1, that suspected killer Tyler Robinson should stand trial. Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by 23-year-old Robinson on September 10, 2025, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU). Tyler Robinson update: Judge rules alleged Charlie Kirk assassin should stand trial (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool, File) (Rick Egan/Pool The Salt Lake Tri)

Robinson has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Erika Kirk shared a statement on the behalf of the Kirk family after the judge’s ruling.

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“Today’s decision, which comes nearly a year since Charlie was taken from us, marks an important step in our family’s pursuit of justice for him,” the statement, shared on X, reads. “Every step in this process carries the weight of all that Charlie’s murder has taken from his family, especially his children who will grow up without their father. We are grateful to all who have continued to pray for us, support us, and stand with us through a year of unimaginable grief.”

“As the next phase of the judicial process begins, our family remains united in our love for Charlie, our commitment to the pursuit of justice, and our prayer for a transparent and timely process,” it added.

Judge’s ruling leaves death penalty on the table During a five-day preliminary hearing held in July, prosecutors laid out evidence intended to determine whether there was probable cause to proceed to trial. Both sides returned to court Tuesday to argue once again before Judge Tony Graf Jr. announced his decision.

“Tyler James Robinson shot and killed Charlie Kirk because he disagreed with him,” prosecutor Ryan McBride told the judge Tuesday. “And he did it by firing a high-powered rifle into a crowd of over 3,000 people.”

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Robinson’s defense team argued against an aggravating factor that made the murder case eligible for the death penalty – the fact that bystanders were also at risk of being shot and killed. The defense claimed that there was no proof that anyone besides Charlie was at the risk of being killed. However, Graf’s ruling left the death penalty on the table.

An attorney for the Kirk family has said that they were going to request a speedy trial.