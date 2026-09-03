Who is Amanda Finch? ‘Fake pregnancy’ accusations slammed as online row grows; ‘most people do not think…'

A woman identified as Amanda Finch has been accused online of faking her pregnancy, and has now responded via a Facebook post. Amanda Finch has been accused of faking her pregnancy. (Facebook/Amanda Finch)

The online row began to grow since September 1, as several people began to post about Finch on X.

One profile wrote “Amanda Finch claims she is 11 months pregnant after she slept with a 53 year old man named Joe Morena…Amanda lost parental rights to her three children in 2020. They were 11, 7 and 2 at the time. She appealed, but the termination was upheld by a Court of Appeals in 2024."

Another added “​Amanda Finch has drawn widespread attention after claiming she is 62 days past her due date with twins, alleging that multiple medical professionals have refused to deliver them. While she has shared photos of her stomach and images she claims are ultrasounds, the uploads do not clearly indicate an active pregnancy.”

Also Read | Who is John Paul ‘JP’ Miller's friend Mark Kaufman, where's he now? Mica Miller case revisited in Death of Pastor's Wife

While the claims about Amanda could not be independently verified, there are records of one Amanda L. Finch losing custody of her three children – identified by the initials K.W., M.W., and J.F. The case is from 2024, which the X post also claims. HT.com could not verify with certainty whether the two Amandas are the same.

Amid the row over Amanda Finch's claims, she has slammed accusers in a lengthy Facebook post.