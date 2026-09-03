Mamdani won't allow ChatGPT in NYC schools? Why students through 8th grade face generative AI tools ban

New York City’s public school system will temporarily ban students through eighth grade from using generative artificial intelligence tools during the upcoming academic year, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Wednesday, as the nation’s largest school district takes a tougher approach to AI in classrooms. NYC schools ban student-facing AI through 8th grade, Mamdani announced. (REUTERS)

The one-year moratorium will cover student-facing software that uses generative AI, according to the mayor’s office. The city described it as the broadest such prohibition in the country and said the policy will allow officials to assess how children use the rapidly developing technology.

The restrictions will not apply to teachers, who will still be allowed to use AI for instructional planning and certain operational tasks.

High school students to receive AI lessons While younger students will face restrictions, New York City plans to introduce AI literacy classes twice a year for all public high school students.

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The city will also launch pilot programs in which some high school students can use selected AI platforms under the supervision of educators. Companion chatbots, however, will be prohibited across all grades.

Mamdani said schools have a responsibility to approach AI with the same critical thinking they encourage students to apply to other subjects.

“When it comes to AI in our schools, we hold an obligation to do the same,” Mamdani said at a news conference.

Screen time limits also proposed The city is also recommending limits on students’ daily screen time. Officials are proposing a cap of 30 minutes a day for students in grades three through five and 45 minutes for students in grades six through eight.

Education officials will separately review technology tools used across the school system and remove those considered nonessential to learning.

The move comes as school districts across the US grapple with how to introduce AI without encouraging cheating or excessive dependence on the technology.

At least 37 states have issued official guidance on AI use in schools, although there is no nationwide agreement on what AI literacy should include or how it should be taught.

Los Angeles also maintains AI restrictions New York’s decision follows a similar move by the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the US.

Los Angeles is temporarily blocking access to generative AI tools on student devices across all grades while officials develop a broader policy for the technology.

The district also adopted a sweeping screen-time policy earlier this year that restricted school-issued devices for younger students and placed limits on device use across grades.

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Teachers and child advocates raise concerns New York’s United Federation of Teachers president Michael Mulgrew welcomed the proposed screen-time limits but said the AI policy leaves unanswered questions, including whether the Education Department will require stronger safeguards from technology companies whose products are used in schools.

Josh Golin, executive director of children’s advocacy group Fairplay, said he would have preferred a longer moratorium and more time to prepare for the policy.

He argued that AI companies should have to demonstrate that their products are effective educational tools, safe for children and do not replace face-to-face interaction or contribute to widespread cheating.

New York City public school students are scheduled to return to classrooms next week, with the AI restrictions taking effect as the school year begins.