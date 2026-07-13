‘Pathologically insane’: Charlie Kirk's brutal takedown of Lindsey Graham surfaces after South Carolina Senator's death
An old clip where Charlie Kirk slammed Lindsey Graham's stance on Iran resurfaced after the South Carolina Senator's demise on Saturday.
Lindsey Graham, the senator from South Carolina, died at the age of 71 on Saturday. His office noted that the Republican had passed away from a heart ailment caused by the hardening of the arteries. As tributes have poured in for the Donald Trump critic-turned-staunch supporter, an old video of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk has resurfaced where he brutally criticized Graham's political stance.
Graham, a defense hawk, was a staunch supporter of Ukraine and Israel, and an opponent of Iran. Even before Trump's Operation Epic Fury with Israel which saw Ayatollah Ali Khamenei being killed, Graham had called for a regime change in Iran. Kirk had slammed this point of view on The Charlie Kirk Show back in June 2025, months before he was assassinated when attending an event at the Utah Valley University.
Kirk's old video was reported on by Newsweek as well during Operation Epic Fury.
What Charlie Kirk said about Lindsey Graham
Kirk, on the show, pointed to the likes of Graham ‘actively calling for regime change’, saying it was just ‘lunacy’.
Reading out Graham's lines about ‘closing the chapter on the Ayatollah and his henchmen’ and ‘starting a new chapter’ in the Middle East, Kirk remarked that it sounded ‘good’, but noted that people had learnt about ‘wars’, especially those in the region, that what is ‘drawn up on the whiteboard, rarely happens.'
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Going into the specifics of Iran, Kirk had spoken about unpredictability when it came to the outcome, given the country was two and a half times the size of Texas and was an ancient seat of power with numerous ethnic groups. “Who's going to run the country exactly, Lindsey Graham?”, Kirk had asked.
Playing a clip of Graham on Fox News speaking about supporting Trump to send troops to Iran to force a regime change, Kirk remarked ‘that sounds good, but that’s pathologically insane'. He added, “I'm sorry, it is. Yeah, the Ayatollah is awful, but maybe he's one of the few guys that can keep that country together and have a ninety-million person civil war.”
Doubling down on his attack on Graham, Kirk said he was ‘so consistently out of his mind, it is hard to even comprehend’.
“Iran is hugely diverse, it is a massive country,” Kirk further said. He added that a regime change was not like a ‘clean transfer’. Kirk went on to say that any conflict there would also cause an influx of refugees from Iran to Europe and America, which was not something he could get behind.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More