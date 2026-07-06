Bolivar, Missouri Walmart scare ruled a swatting call after reports of possible shooting
City of Bolivar said authorities responded to the store after a “threatening phone call” was made, which was eventually deemed to be a "swatting call."
Unconfirmed witness reports of a shooting and a possible active shooter situation at a Walmart in Bolivar, Missouri, sparked panic. Several witnesses took to social media to share photos and videos of a large police response.
However, authorities later confirmed that there was no shooting or active shooter situation.
Swatting call
In a Facebook post, the City of Bolivar said authorities responded to the store after a “threatening phone call” was made, which was eventually deemed to be a "swatting call."
"The Bolivar Police Department, Bolivar City Fire Department, and other first responders responded to Walmart in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue at around 6:53 p.m. Sunday, July 5, for reports of a threatening phone call made to 911 Polk County Central Dispatch. The person who called 911 made threats to the business and people in the store," the Facebook post stated.
"An initial investigation shows that no one has been injured and no shots were fired in or near the store. It appears to be a swatting call. Officers are conducting a secondary search of the building to confirm no one has been hurt. Law enforcement is also following up on leads to identify the person who made the initial phone call. We'll share more information as it becomes available."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More