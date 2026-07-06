Bolivar, Missouri Walmart scare ruled a swatting call after reports of possible shooting

Unconfirmed witness reports of a shooting and a possible active shooter situation at a Walmart in Bolivar, Missouri, sparked panic. Several witnesses took to social media to share photos and videos of a large police response. Police respond to Walmart in Bolivar, MO . (Unsplash)

However, authorities later confirmed that there was no shooting or active shooter situation.

Swatting call In a Facebook post, the City of Bolivar said authorities responded to the store after a “threatening phone call” was made, which was eventually deemed to be a "swatting call."

"The Bolivar Police Department, Bolivar City Fire Department, and other first responders responded to Walmart in the 2400 block of South Springfield Avenue at around 6:53 p.m. Sunday, July 5, for reports of a threatening phone call made to 911 Polk County Central Dispatch. The person who called 911 made threats to the business and people in the store," the Facebook post stated.

"An initial investigation shows that no one has been injured and no shots were fired in or near the store. It appears to be a swatting call. Officers are conducting a secondary search of the building to confirm no one has been hurt. Law enforcement is also following up on leads to identify the person who made the initial phone call. We'll share more information as it becomes available."