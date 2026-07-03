Fairlane Mall shooting reports: Videos capture chaos at Dearborn mall; witnesses say 'people are stuck'

Witnesses on social media claim a shooting and possible active shooter situation unfolded at Fairlane Mall in Dearborn, Michigan. Videos shared online appear to show chaotic scenes, with what are alleged to be gunshots heard in the background. Numerous people said they were sheltering inside stores as the situation unfolded. Authorities have not confirmed these reports at this time.

Witness accounts Several people took to social media to describe what they said they witnessed at Fairlane Mall.

One person wrote on Facebook, "I’m at fairlane and they shooting we had to run out the mall."

Another posted, "FaceTime my Daughter.. she in Fairlane Mall .. Hiding in the back of the store stock room.. it’s people shooting in the Mall."

A third person wrote, "Why we in Fairlane and somebody started shooting so now we might be stuck in the mall multiple people shot."

Another witness posted, "Stay away from Fairlane Mall right now. Shooting is happening."

One more person wrote, "I walked up and people were running out…..I politely turned around."