Fairlane Town Center mall in Dearborn under lockdown? All we know amid ‘active’ shooting reports, police warning

The Dearborn police have verified that an active investigation is underway at the mall and are advising the public to steer clear of the vicinity.

Fairlane Town Center mall shooting : Law enforcement is currently looking into a shooting incident that occurred at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn , Michigan, on Friday afternoon.

Is Fairlane Town Center mall under lockdown? According to officials from Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane, the hospital is presently under lockdown. Meanwhile, officials told FOX 2 that three people were shot at the chaotic scene inside the mall. The outlet also reported that the mall is currently under lockdown.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation. We are asking residents and visitors to avoid the area while officers secure the scene and investigators conduct their work," the Dearborn Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

No additional details regarding the shooting have been disclosed by the authorities. “Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

The mall is situated in proximity to Evergreen Road and Michigan Avenue.

Several social media posts from shoppers inside the mall depicted individuals fleeing towards the exits, accompanied by the sounds of what appeared to be multiple gunshots in the background.

Reacting to the shooting reports, one person expressed anger on X, saying: “Authorities are hunting this dangerous criminal right now. No word yet on injuries, but this reckless thug turned a busy mall into a war zone.”

“Enough is enough – these violent criminals are terrorizing our communities. Police must catch him fast before more innocent people get hurt. This is what happens when lawlessness takes over. Stay alert, Michigan!!!”