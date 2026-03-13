Temple Israel suspect naturalized US citizen from Dearborn, family killed in Lebanon strikes: Report
Temple Israel synagogue attack suspect lived in Dearborn and was a naturalized US citizen. His family was killed in Lebanon strikes, Fox News reports.
As details into the shooting at the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, just out of Detroit, Michigan, emerge, crucial details on the dead suspect are coming in.
Initially, Bill Melugin of Fox News reported that the suspect is a naturalized US citizen who lived in Michigan's Dearborn Heights area. Additionally, Fox 2 Detroit reports that the suspect had ties with the Middle East, originally coming from Lebanon. The report added that the suspect's family was killed in a recent Israeli airstrike on Lebanon
The suspect has not been identified yet. According to law enforcement, the suspect rammed a car into the synagogue before opening fire. A security guard at the synagogue was injured and no other injured were reported.
Sheriff Michael Bouchard of Oakland County did not say how the suspect was killed. He confirmed that the security guard at the synagogue engaged the suspect with gunfire. “We can’t say what killed him at this point,” he said.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
