Who is Mario Greene? Henry Ford Hospital shooting suspect shoots and kills his ex-wife

Mario Greene is being wanted by police as the suspect in the fatal shooting of his ex-wife this morning at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, as per WXYZ Detroit. He was last spotted in a white Dodge Charger with the Michigan registration plate DXC7067. Mario Greene is a Henry Ford Hospital shooting suspect(WXYZ Detroit)

Following the shooting, the authorities place the hospital under lockdown, but it was later lifted, as per a representative who spoke to 7 News Detroit. The hospital is situated at 2799 West Grand Boulevard.