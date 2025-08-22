Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
Who is Mario Greene? Henry Ford Hospital shooting suspect shoots and kills his ex-wife

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Aug 22, 2025 10:01 pm IST

Mario Greene is wanted for the deadly shooting of his ex-wife at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

Mario Greene is being wanted by police as the suspect in the fatal shooting of his ex-wife this morning at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, as per WXYZ Detroit. He was last spotted in a white Dodge Charger with the Michigan registration plate DXC7067.

Mario Greene is a Henry Ford Hospital shooting suspect(WXYZ Detroit)
Following the shooting, the authorities place the hospital under lockdown, but it was later lifted, as per a representative who spoke to 7 News Detroit. The hospital is situated at 2799 West Grand Boulevard.

