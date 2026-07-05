Where is Shawna Scott now? All on Kentucky woman who survived deadly shooting as Worst Neighbor Ever streams on Netflix

Worst Neighbor Ever is streaming on Netflix, and is a spin-off from the creators of Worst Roommate Ever and Worst Ex Ever. The four-episode documentary explores true stories of disputes that triggered harassment, fraud, and violent crime. Worst Neighbor Ever streams on Netflix (Netflix)

Each of the four episodes focuses on one incident, and episode 1 tells the story of a woman named Frances Zaayer who harassed her neighbors Shawna Scott and her husband. The episode revisits the 2018 shooting death of Montgomery County Deputy Jailer David Scott, Shawna's husband.

Shawna is the main focus of the first episode, titled "She Finally Snapped." Frances was a close family friend of Shawna. The documentary says the two reconnected after they moved into neighboring homes in a small neighborhood in Mount Sterling, Kentucky.

Also Read: Is Taylor Parker still awaiting Execution? Where is she now? Everything to know

In 2018, Frances shot at Shawna and David, an attack that killed David and seriously injured Shawna. Shawna was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to her face.

Shawna survived a gunshot to her face and had to go through more than 16 reconstructive surgeries. In the documentary, Shawna shares the moment she learned that her husband had died. She breaks into tears as she says, "I couldn't believe it. Our lives were torn apart in that moment."

Shawna also recalled spending several days in the hospital after the incident in 2018. She opened up about the heavy mental burden of living next to the person who harmed her even before the shooting, saying she felt like a “prisoner in her own home."

Where is Shawna Scott now? Shawna now lives in Kentucky. She raised her daughter Haley in the years after the murder, who has known David as her devoted stepfather.

Now, years after the tragedy, Shawna says that her biggest fear is the possibility of Frances walking free one way. Frances will not become eligible for parole until 2038