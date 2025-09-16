Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
Navratri Essentials: Up to 80% off on quirky yet stylish decor items to revamp your home for the festive season ahead

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Sept 16, 2025 01:47 pm IST

With the festive season around the corner, it's time to redesign and revamp your home interiors with these colourful and vibrant home decor.

Our Picks

RUGS WORLD Carpet for Living Room Shaggy Rug 5X7 FEET Handmade Microfiber Cozy Super Soft Plush Shaggy Modern Carpet, Bedroom, and Home D?cor Cozy & Durable Floor Mat (Ivory Star) View Details checkDetails

₹6,399

SUFIYA RUGS Hand Tufted Carpet NZ Wool with Silk Abstract Design Non Slip Luxury Exclusive Carpet for Living Room Bedroom (10X12 FT 300X360 CM) - DX526 View Details checkDetails

₹30,000

HassanCarpet Woollen Handmade Tufted Carpet Quality Silk & Wool Floral Irregular Shape Blossom & Vibrant Colours for Living Room (Pink - 6x9 feet) View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

Handicrafts Paradise Peacock and Kalash Designed Rectangle View Details checkDetails

Divine Auraa Bhimseni Camphor 100g - Pure, Natural Kapur for Pooja, Hawan & Aromatherapy - Standard Size, Long Lasting Fragrance View Details checkDetails

₹260

Divine Auraa Havan Hamgri for Sacred Rituals | Premium Pooja Accessory | Enhance Your Spiritual Practice, Create Positive Vibes at Home View Details checkDetails

₹49

SPACES DRAPE STORY Polyester Room Darkening Semi Sheer Curtain, Ombre Digital Print, Set Of 2-7Ft Grommet Door Curtains (Peach/Lillac) - Dsombre19 View Details checkDetails

₹2,340

HOMEMONDE Transparent Sheer Cotton Drapes with Beautiful Border Pompom Living Room, Farmhouses 5 Feet Grommet Curtains, Stainless Steel Rings, Pack of 2, Mustard View Details checkDetails

₹967

Casableu Kudo 2 Piece Polyester Eyelets (Steel) Blackout Curtains with Tie Back, Bedroom Living Room (Red_ 7 feet) View Details checkDetails

₹1,651.39

JAUXIO Diamond Pinch Pleated Crystal Velvet Throw Pillows, Bedroom Cushions 2 Pack Solid Pintuck Throw Cushion Cover for Home Decor Hidden Zipper Closure (20x36 Inches, Navy) View Details checkDetails

₹8,086

Export House Cotton Textured Cushion Cover with Hand Embroidery Set of 5, Ethnic Indian Cushion Covers with Back Zipper, 16 x 16 Inch Decorative Pillow Cover View Details checkDetails

₹3,489

Royal DecoFurnishing Indian Brocade Silk Mughal Banarasi Floral Effect Cushion Covers (Yellow, Grey & Golden, 16x 16 inches, 40x40Cms) - Set of 4 View Details checkDetails

₹2,475

APKO Brass Goddess Tara Devi Sitting Idol Tibetan Buddhist Goddess Green Tara Decorative Sculpture - 14 Inches View Details checkDetails

₹9,750

Cosmos Gifts Fine Porcelain Lady with Pink Rose Bouquet Basket Figurine, 7-7/8 H View Details checkDetails

₹6,500

Feng Shui Handmade Maitreya Laughing Buddha Statue View Details checkDetails

BEHOMA Aluminium Elephant Pillar Candle Holder Statue for Home Decor | Tabletop Showpiece for New Home Diwali Ganpati Decoration |Gift Article for Housewarming Gold (Candle Not Included), 8 x 8 Cm View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

UAG Exports Running 7 Victory Horse Resin Statue Vastu, Feng Shui Showpiece for Living Room, Home Decor, Office, Housewarming, Anniversary, Birthday Gift (White) View Details checkDetails

Divine Senses Roses & Lilies Intensely Scented Natural Beeswax Candle for Home Decor | Highly Fragranced Frosted Glass Jar with lid | 40 Hours Burning Time | Hand Poured Pure Wax Candles… View Details checkDetails

₹525

The Philotree® Scented Candle Gift | Himalayan Mist | 150g Hand-Poured Aromatherapy Jar | Long Burning | Gifts for Women | Home Décor View Details checkDetails

₹281.06

EKAM | 3 Wick Soy Wax Scented Candle| 35 Hours Burn Time| Long Lasting Premium Candles| Ideal for Home Decor, Gifting & Aromatherapy| Mahogany Fragrance View Details checkDetails

₹699

The festive season is just around the corner, and we are sure you might have already started the cleaning drive! Every nook and corner of your home needs to be cleaned and decorated for the festive season ahead. And while you must be busy with the hectic cleaning, we thought of listing down some of our quirky yet elegant home decor picks for you.

Festive home decor ideas(Pexels)
Festive home decor ideas(Pexels)

From the chirpy and vibrant cushion covers to the elegant wall decors, here is a list to help you choose the right one for your abode.

Carpets and rugs

This festive season, transform your home into a warm, inviting haven with luxurious carpets and rugs. From intricate traditional patterns to modern chic styles, they bring comfort underfoot while adding a regal touch. Perfect for hosting guests or family gatherings, these pieces create a cosy vibe, making every celebration feel more vibrant, elegant, and festive.

1.

RUGS WORLD Carpet for Living Room Shaggy Rug 5X7 FEET Handmade Microfiber Cozy Super Soft Plush Shaggy Modern Carpet, Bedroom, and Home D?cor Cozy & Durable Floor Mat (Ivory Star)
2.

SUFIYA RUGS Hand Tufted Carpet NZ Wool with Silk Abstract Design Non Slip Luxury Exclusive Carpet for Living Room Bedroom (10X12 FT 300X360 CM) - DX526
3.

HassanCarpet Woollen Handmade Tufted Carpet Quality Silk & Wool Floral Irregular Shape Blossom & Vibrant Colours for Living Room (Pink - 6x9 feet)
Pooja essentials

Celebrate divinity with a complete range of pooja essentials that make your rituals sacred and serene. From brass diyas, incense sticks, kapoor, and hawan samagri to holy water and bells, every item adds purity and devotion to your prayers. During the festive season, these essentials elevate the atmosphere, filling your space with positivity, fragrance, and spiritual energy.

4.

Handicrafts Paradise Peacock and Kalash Designed Rectangle
5.

Divine Auraa Bhimseni Camphor 100g - Pure, Natural Kapur for Pooja, Hawan & Aromatherapy - Standard Size, Long Lasting Fragrance
6.

Divine Auraa Havan Hamgri for Sacred Rituals | Premium Pooja Accessory | Enhance Your Spiritual Practice, Create Positive Vibes at Home
Curtains

Festivals call for a fresh new look! Elegant curtains in rich fabrics and festive hues add instant charm to your home. Whether sheer for subtle beauty or heavy drapes for grandeur, they frame your celebrations beautifully. With every sway, they invite festive breezes, enhancing light and warmth, while giving your living spaces a sophisticated, welcoming glow.

7.

SPACES DRAPE STORY Polyester Room Darkening Semi Sheer Curtain, Ombre Digital Print, Set Of 2-7Ft Grommet Door Curtains (Peach/Lillac) - Dsombre19
8.

HOMEMONDE Transparent Sheer Cotton Drapes with Beautiful Border Pompom Living Room, Farmhouses 5 Feet Grommet Curtains, Stainless Steel Rings, Pack of 2, Mustard
9.

Casableu Kudo 2 Piece Polyester Eyelets (Steel) Blackout Curtains with Tie Back, Bedroom Living Room (Red_ 7 feet)
Cushion covers

Cushion covers are small accents that make a big festive impact. Vibrant colors, embroidered motifs, or sequined designs instantly refresh your living spaces. Swap them out for cheerful seasonal themes to create a celebratory vibe. Perfect for sofa lounging or floor seating, they add comfort and charm, ensuring your home feels inviting and festive-ready for every guest.

10.

JAUXIO Diamond Pinch Pleated Crystal Velvet Throw Pillows, Bedroom Cushions 2 Pack Solid Pintuck Throw Cushion Cover for Home Decor Hidden Zipper Closure (20x36 Inches, Navy)
11.

Export House Cotton Textured Cushion Cover with Hand Embroidery Set of 5, Ethnic Indian Cushion Covers with Back Zipper, 16 x 16 Inch Decorative Pillow Cover
12.

Royal DecoFurnishing Indian Brocade Silk ''Mughal Banarasi'' Floral Effect Cushion Covers (Yellow, Grey & Golden, 16"x 16" inches, 40x40Cms) - Set of 4
Figurines and showpieces

Add a festive sparkle with artistic figurines and showpieces that embody culture, tradition, and modern design. From divine idols to contemporary decor accents, these pieces tell stories of beauty and devotion. Perfect for living rooms, pooja corners, or tabletops, they not only elevate aesthetics but also bring auspicious energy, becoming timeless keepsakes of your festive celebrations.

13.

APKO Brass Goddess Tara Devi Sitting Idol Tibetan Buddhist Goddess Green Tara Decorative Sculpture - 14 Inches
14.

Cosmos Gifts Fine Porcelain Lady with Pink Rose Bouquet Basket Figurine, 7-7/8" H
15.

Feng Shui Handmade Maitreya Laughing Buddha Statue
Table-top decor

Your festive tables deserve more than just sweets—they need statement decor. Chic trays, festive runners, floral arrangements, and intricate centerpieces set the tone for joyful gatherings. Every detail adds elegance and warmth, making your space celebration-ready. From casual family meals to grand festive feasts, table-top décor ensures your home radiates style, charm, and seasonal cheer.

16.

BEHOMA Aluminium Elephant Pillar Candle Holder Statue for Home Decor | Tabletop Showpiece for New Home Diwali Ganpati Decoration |Gift Article for Housewarming Gold (Candle Not Included), 8 x 8 Cm
17.

UAG Exports Running 7 Victory Horse Resin Statue Vastu, Feng Shui Showpiece for Living Room, Home Decor, Office, Housewarming, Anniversary, Birthday Gift (White)
Candles and candleholders

Bring light, love, and warmth into your celebrations with enchanting candles and candleholders. From aromatic tea lights to ornate metal holders, they create magical corners glowing with festive energy. Their soft flicker sets a serene ambiance, perfect for poojas, dinners, or décor. Symbolizing hope and positivity, they turn your home into a radiant sanctuary this festive season.

18.

Divine Senses Roses & Lilies Intensely Scented Natural Beeswax Candle for Home Decor | Highly Fragranced Frosted Glass Jar with lid | 40 Hours Burning Time | Hand Poured Pure Wax Candles…
19.

The Philotree® Scented Candle Gift | Himalayan Mist | 150g Hand-Poured Aromatherapy Jar | Long Burning | Gifts for Women | Home Décor
20.

EKAM | 3 Wick Soy Wax Scented Candle| 35 Hours Burn Time| Long Lasting Premium Candles| Ideal for Home Decor, Gifting & Aromatherapy| Mahogany Fragrance
  • How do I choose the right furnishings for my home?

    Consider your home’s theme, color palette, space size, and personal taste. Choose lighter shades for small rooms, bold accents for large spaces, and durable fabrics for daily use.

  • Do home furnishing products come in different sizes?

    Absolutely. From standard curtain lengths to customized rug sizes, many items are available in multiple dimensions to fit various room layouts and furniture.

  • Can I use home furnishing products for festive décor?

    Yes! Home furnishings like cushion covers, curtains, rugs, and table décor are perfect for festive makeovers, instantly refreshing your home with seasonal themes and colors.

  • How do I maintain the quality of my furnishings for longer use?

    Vacuum carpets and rugs regularly, wash cushion covers as per care labels, avoid direct sunlight on curtains, and store décor items in dry, dust-free spaces.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

