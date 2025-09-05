How to style your coffee table: Expert tips on balance, greenery, textures and decor ideas

Coffee tables are essential in homes and offices. They anchor a room, create cosy corners, and give structure to open spaces. From serving coffee mugs and holding remote controls to introducing design elements that tie the whole room together, they do more than people often credit them for. Styling them correctly can take a space from basic to beyond, though it is worth remembering that crowding an already cluttered room with one will never serve a purpose. A thoughtfully styled coffee table adds personality and structure, creating a focal point that uplifts the room’s mood and overall decor.

More than just a surface

A coffee table is more than a functional piece. It can add blocking, introduce decor layers, and even set the tone of a room. In my experience, it is also one of the quickest ways to refresh a living area. A thoughtfully styled table not only reflects the mood of the space but also signals personality and taste.

Expert tips from Gaurav Jain

To sharpen this conversation, HT Lifestyle turned to Gaurav Jain, founder and creative director of Orange Tree, one of the brands shaping India’s contemporary furniture landscape with a focus on design and sustainability.

Jain explained: “A well-composed coffee table decor can translate this utilitarian surface into a visual narrative that not just reflects personal style but also anchors the room with its design expression.”

Keep it in tune with the room

Keep your coffee table in harmony with the room’s character. “The styling of a coffee table should reflect the overall mood and character of the room it sits in. Perfect matching is overrated; focus instead on coordination and complementary elements where contrasts and juxtapositions are welcome, as long as they make a harmonious vignette,” suggests Jain.

Shape plays a role

Another clever cue is to work with the table’s shape. Square, rectangular, round, or nested tables all demand slightly different styling. Jain notes, “The table’s shape and size influence the flow of the positioning and stay geometrically pleasing.” Playing into or contrasting the shape with accessories can create an instantly appealing composition.

Build a base layer

The “base layer” is another cornerstone. Jain recommends beginning with a tray, a fabric runner, or a curated stack of books. He adds, “The rule of three is a universal rule for decorating, where the asymmetry of odd numbers creates visual appeal.” This technique divides the surface neatly while keeping it visually defined.

Add a touch of greenery

Plants and florals always make a strong impression. From succulents to fresh blooms, they can infuse organic energy. Jain points out that even something as simple as a polished dried twig can add life and soften lines.

Mix heights and textures

Playing with heights, textures, and finishes further sharpens the aesthetic. “Contrast is the key. Mixing glass against wood or wicker, metallics against marble, warm hues with cool neutrals — the interplay can be like a choreography done right,” he says.

Leave breathing space

The last golden rule is to leave breathing space. Jain stresses that a few well-chosen pieces trump a crowded surface every time. Not only does this keep the space functional, but it also ensures the arrangement feels purposeful.

In the end, coffee table styling is not about perfection but about balance. For me, it is the art of marrying utility with aesthetics while allowing personality to shine through. Get that balance right, and suddenly your coffee table is not just furniture, it becomes the conversation starter that transforms the mood of your room.

The author of this article holds a Master's Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

