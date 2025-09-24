Navratri is a celebration of colour, culture, and tradition. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival live, it’s the perfect time to refresh your festive wardrobe with chic and trendy kurtis that are ideal for Garba nights, puja gatherings, or casual festive outings. From Bandhani prints to embroidered details, these kurtis combine comfort with ethnic charm at discounts of up to 80%. Here are 10 handpicked Navratri kurti options you can shop right now. 10 Navratri kurtis to shop from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up to 80% off

Top 10 Navratri kurtis at up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival:

A vibrant abstract printed kurti designed in rayon fabric, perfect for Navratri evenings. Its flared silhouette, Mandarin collar, and roll-up sleeves make it comfortable yet stylish for long hours of dancing.

Celebrate Navratri with a Bandhani-inspired georgette kurti. The flared design, sleeveless cut, and trendy shoulder-knot detail add a playful vibe, making it perfect for a Dandiya night.

A subtle yet festive option featuring embroidered details on soft rayon fabric. This short kurti is ideal for those who want elegance without too much bling, perfect for daytime Navratri celebrations.

A unique Alia-cut peplum kurti with a Bandhani print for that traditional Navratri vibe. Lightweight and flowy, it’s both festive and easy to wear for long Garba sessions.

Perfect for a casual festive look, this A-line cotton kurti offers breathable comfort with playful prints. Available in plus sizes, it’s inclusive and stylish for every woman.

Floral meets festive in this rayon kurti, crafted in a relaxed fit with eye-catching prints. A versatile piece that can be styled with leggings or even jeans for Navratri outings.

Designed for modern women, this short rayon kurti is perfect to pair with jeans or palazzos. With its trendy neckline and festive vibe, it’s a must-have for Navratri events.

Crafted with rayon and adorned with neck embroidery, this kurti balances simplicity with festive charm. The 3/4 sleeves make it comfortable for dancing through the night.

This straight-fit kurti with Mandarin collar and hip-length design is chic and versatile. Style it with a dupatta or statement earrings for an understated Navratri look.

If you want a bit of festive shine, this crepe kurti with embellishments is a great pick. Its lightweight fabric and embellishment details make it festive yet easy to carry.

10 Navratri kurtis to shop from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up to 80% off: FAQs Are these kurtis suitable only for Navratri? No, while they’re festive, these kurtis can also be styled for casual outings, office wear, or family gatherings.

Can these kurtis be machine-washed? Most rayon and cotton kurtis are machine-wash safe, but embellished pieces should ideally be hand-washed.

Are these kurtis available in plus sizes? Yes, some brands like Amazon Myx offer kurtis in plus sizes for inclusivity.

What’s the best way to style short kurtis for Navratri? Pair them with leggings, jeans, or dhoti pants, and add statement jewellery to complete the festive look.

