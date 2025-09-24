Search
10 Navratri kurtis to shop from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up to 80% off

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 01:34 pm IST

This Navratri, shop these 10 stunning kurtis on Amazon Great Indian Festival and embrace the festive spirit without overspending. 

FIMS - Fashion is my style Women Rayon Abstract Printed Regular Short Kurti, Tunics Tops, Ethnic Wear For Office, Flared, Mandarin Collar V Neck, Roll-Up 3/4 Sleeves, Orange Size Xxl, 2XL View Details checkDetails

₹449

EthnicJunction Womens Georgette Bandhani Shoulder Knot Flared Short Kurti | Tunic top for Women | Sleeveless top | Navratri speical Top Bottle Green View Details checkDetails

₹399

ATTNICO Womens Rayon Soild Embroidered Regular Fit Tops Kurta for Women | Short for Women | Ethnic Short Top Kurti Black View Details checkDetails

₹339

Youthnic Womens Cotton Blend Bandhani Print Peplum Top with Tassles and Kodi Red View Details checkDetails

₹399

Amazon Brand - Myx Womens Cotton Printed Relaxed Short Kurti (SS19MYXTP018A1_Indigo_Small) View Details checkDetails

₹349

Yash Gallery Womens Rayon Green Floral Printed Short Kurti (Green, M), Regular Fit View Details checkDetails

₹329

Guruji Shukarana Trading Co. Womens Short Kurti Tops for Jeans | Stylish Rayon Kurta for Girls | Trendy Ethnic Short Kurta for Daily & Office Wear PR12 Black View Details checkDetails

₹299

Sidhidata Stylish Womens Rayon Kurti with 3/4 Sleeves & Beautiful Neck Embroidery – Ideal for Casual Office Wear & Everyday Comfort (Kurti Angell Purple_XXL_Purple_XX-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹416

nioni Womens Straight Short Kurti -Tunic, 3/4 Sleeves, Manderian Collar, Hip Length, for Woman & Girl (10783_Rani_S) View Details checkDetails

₹775

View Details checkDetails

₹799

Navratri is a celebration of colour, culture, and tradition. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival live, it’s the perfect time to refresh your festive wardrobe with chic and trendy kurtis that are ideal for Garba nights, puja gatherings, or casual festive outings. From Bandhani prints to embroidered details, these kurtis combine comfort with ethnic charm at discounts of up to 80%. Here are 10 handpicked Navratri kurti options you can shop right now.

10 Navratri kurtis to shop from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up to 80% off
10 Navratri kurtis to shop from Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up to 80% off

Top 10 Navratri kurtis at up to 80% off on Amazon Great Indian Festival:

1.

FIMS – Rayon Abstract Printed Short Kurti
A vibrant abstract printed kurti designed in rayon fabric, perfect for Navratri evenings. Its flared silhouette, Mandarin collar, and roll-up sleeves make it comfortable yet stylish for long hours of dancing.

2.

EthnicJunction Georgette Bandhani Shoulder Knot Flared Short Kurti
Celebrate Navratri with a Bandhani-inspired georgette kurti. The flared design, sleeveless cut, and trendy shoulder-knot detail add a playful vibe, making it perfect for a Dandiya night.

3.

ATTNICO Women’s Rayon Embroidered Regular Fit Short Kurti
A subtle yet festive option featuring embroidered details on soft rayon fabric. This short kurti is ideal for those who want elegance without too much bling, perfect for daytime Navratri celebrations.

4.

Youthnic Women’s Poly Rayon Bandhani Print Peplum Top
A unique Alia-cut peplum kurti with a Bandhani print for that traditional Navratri vibe. Lightweight and flowy, it’s both festive and easy to wear for long Garba sessions.

5.

Amazon Brand – Myx Women’s Cotton Printed A-line Short Kurti
Perfect for a casual festive look, this A-line cotton kurti offers breathable comfort with playful prints. Available in plus sizes, it’s inclusive and stylish for every woman.

6.

Yash Gallery Women’s Rayon Floral Printed Short Kurti
Floral meets festive in this rayon kurti, crafted in a relaxed fit with eye-catching prints. A versatile piece that can be styled with leggings or even jeans for Navratri outings.

7.

Guruji Shukarana Trading Co. Stylish Rayon Kurti
Designed for modern women, this short rayon kurti is perfect to pair with jeans or palazzos. With its trendy neckline and festive vibe, it’s a must-have for Navratri events.

8.

Sidhidata Rayon Embroidered Stylish Kurti
Crafted with rayon and adorned with neck embroidery, this kurti balances simplicity with festive charm. The 3/4 sleeves make it comfortable for dancing through the night.

9.

nioni Women’s Straight Short Kurti
This straight-fit kurti with Mandarin collar and hip-length design is chic and versatile. Style it with a dupatta or statement earrings for an understated Navratri look.

10.

nioni Women’s Printed Crepe Tunic with Embellishment
If you want a bit of festive shine, this crepe kurti with embellishments is a great pick. Its lightweight fabric and embellishment details make it festive yet easy to carry.

Similar stories for you:

5 pure cotton white men’s shirts you can stylishly pair with jeans, chinos or trousers for versatile everyday dressing

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Over 70% off on treadmills for fitness

Chaniya Choli for Navratri: Top picks for Dandiya Night on Great Indian Festival

  • Are these kurtis suitable only for Navratri?

    No, while they’re festive, these kurtis can also be styled for casual outings, office wear, or family gatherings.

  • Can these kurtis be machine-washed?

    Most rayon and cotton kurtis are machine-wash safe, but embellished pieces should ideally be hand-washed.

  • Are these kurtis available in plus sizes?

    Yes, some brands like Amazon Myx offer kurtis in plus sizes for inclusivity.

  • What’s the best way to style short kurtis for Navratri?

    Pair them with leggings, jeans, or dhoti pants, and add statement jewellery to complete the festive look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

