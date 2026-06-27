Haryana cop suspended for faking grandmother’s death to take leave for family vacation

Gurugram: A Haryana police officer has been placed under suspension for allegedly furnishing false information about his grandmother’s death to avail 11-day leave and using it for a family vacation, an officer said on Friday. Officials said that during the inquiry, police found multiple photos of him and his family on an outstation vacation between June 8 and June 19 posted on social media. (Representative photo)

He was posted at the Sadar Tauru police station in Nuh and was working as an assistant sub-inspector. The suspension order was issued by Nuh Superintendent of Police Arpit Jain. The officer said the ASI proceeded on leave on June 8 but was asked to rejoin on June 9.

“The ASI had switched off his mobile phone. After he reported to duty on June 19, a show-cause notice was served. He replied that he was occupied with the last rites of his grandmother and later changed his reason, saying that he had fallen ill,” he said.

Officials said that during the inquiry, police found multiple photos of him and his family on an outstation vacation between June 8 and June 19 posted on social media.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said it was also found that the person who died was not the ASI’s grandmother but a distant relative. “Nuh police will conduct the inquiry and submit a report within 30 days,” he said.