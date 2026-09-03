Gen Z cleans polluted Ajnar river in MP, shows before-and-after transformation: ‘Sirf videos nahi banaye, kaam bhi kiya'

Bittu Tabahi, a 20-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, has been working to clean the polluted Ajnar river and documenting his efforts on social media. His latest video shows the work he has carried out across different stretches of the river. Bittu Tabahi cleans polluted Ajnar river in MP. (Instagram/@bittu_tabahi)

In the video shared on Instagram, Bittu responds to a comment questioning whether he does anything beyond making videos. He then walks viewers through the clean-up work he has undertaken and shows how different parts of the river changed after his efforts.

Bittu Tabahi’s Ajnar river clean-up “Ek bhai comment karte hain ki, ‘Tum sirf video banate ho, kabhi tumne nadi ko bhi saaf karaya hota,’” Bittu says at the beginning of the video.

He then explains that cleaning the river has been an ongoing mission for him. “Doston, aap logon ko pata hai ki main apni Ajnar nadi ko saaf kar raha hoon. Aur aaj main in bhai ko batane wala hoon ki maine abhi tak kya-kya kaam kiya hai,” he says.

Bittu recalls that when he first took up the mission, he began by focusing on one of the ghats along the river. He shows viewers how polluted the area looked at the time before showing its condition after the clean-up.

According to Bittu, the first stretch saw a major transformation following three months of continuous work. He also recalls that industrialist Anand Mahindra praised him after he cleaned the area.

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Bittu then moved on to another ghat, which he said he also got cleaned. He later began working on a third stretch of the river, once again showing viewers its condition before and after the clean-up.

“Pehle nadi ki haalat kuch aisi thi, phir mere saaf karne ke baad nadi ki haalat kuch aisi ho gayi,” he says, pointing to the visible difference in the river.

Check out the full video below: