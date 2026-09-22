PUNE: Pune’s iconic Ganpati mandals have emerged as a major draw for politicians, senior military officers, sportspersons and film personalities during the ongoing Ganeshotsav, with several prominent visitors offering prayers at the city’s most revered idols over the past few days. VIPs line up for Pune’s iconic Ganpatis’ darshan

The historic Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganpati mandal has hosted a string of high-profile visitors, including Southern Command GOC-in-C Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar, badminton star Saina Nehwal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, and NCP (SP) leaders Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar.

Lt Gen Pushkar visited the mandal with his wife and participated in the aarti. He said it was his first visit to the mandal. “It was a good experience. Different festivals are celebrated in different places. It was wonderful to see the Ganpati festival here,” he said.

Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera also visited the Bhausaheb Rangari mandal on Sunday, performed the aarti and interacted with devotees. Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar was among the other prominent visitors to the historic mandal.

The Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati has also witnessed a steady stream of political visitors. BJP national president Nitin Nabin, accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, visited the mandal on September 16 and performed the aarti. Nabin also visited Kasba Ganpati and other prominent mandals during his Pune visit.

The visits have added to the festive crowds at the city’s traditional mandals, which attract thousands of devotees during the 10-day festival. For political leaders and public figures, the visits also provide an opportunity to participate in Pune’s longstanding Ganeshotsav tradition and interact with devotees.