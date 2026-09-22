105 theft instances caught on CCTV: What SIR probe in Ram Mandir donation row uncovers

The investigation into alleged irregularities in donation collections at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya identified 105 instances of unauthorised removal of currency captured on CCTV cameras, the Supreme Court was told on Monday, with the Uttar Pradesh government assuring the court that its special investigation team (SIT) had substantially completed the probe and would file a chargesheet by September 25. The controversy first surfaced when Samajwadi Party leader Tej Narayan ‘Pawan’ Pandey alleged that donations worth ₹5 crore to ₹7.5 crore were siphoned off from temple offerings. (HT File Photo)

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant that the SIT had assessed the role of every person allegedly involved in the theft and relied extensively on CCTV footage, followed by recoveries, forensic examination and audits. Mehta was assisted by senior additional advocate general Sharan Dev Singh Thakur.

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The September 25 deadline assumes significance as the statutory 90-day period for completing the investigation, reckoned from the first arrest in the case, expires that day. Mehta pointed out that the accused would become entitled to default bail if the chargesheet was not filed within the prescribed period.

The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, after perusing the SIT’s status report in court, directed that the chargesheet be filed before the jurisdictional additional sessions judge on or before September 25. It also directed the state to place a copy of the chargesheet before the Supreme Court.

SIT probe into Ram Mandir donation theft The three-member SIT, headed by Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 13 at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, before the Supreme Court intervened in the matter. Range inspector general Kiran S and special secretary (finance) Neel Ratan Kumar are the other members.

The SIT submitted its preliminary report to the state government on June 23, making several recommendations on tightening the system for handling donations and valuables at the temple. It submitted its final report in August, flagging “gross lapses” in the functioning of the trust that managed the shrine but exonerating two top former functionaries of the body.

A second SIT set up by the apex court on July 20 – headed by Kiran S and also comprising DIG (Ayodhya) Somen Barma and SSP (Ayodhya) Gaurav Grover – is also investigating the allegations. The SIT submitted its report with the top court on September 16, a senior government official said on anonymity.