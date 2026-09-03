'Need to learn from past but...': New Ram Temple CEO Jeetendra Mishra on donation theft case
Mishra said his 43 years in uniform taught him discipline, integrity and teamwork, which he hopes to bring to the new role.
Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra (retd), the first chief executive officer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Wednesday said his four decades of service in the Indian Air Force would serve him well in his new role. In an interview with HT, Mishra also said he looked forward to taking on the challenges and responsibilities ahead, with team spirit as his guiding principle. Edited excerpts:
What are your thoughts right now?
I am full of gratitude, and I consider myself a very fortunate person because from the age of 17 years till 60 years, I got the opportunity to serve the nation in the Indian Air Force. I include the time spent in the National Defence Academy. That’s 43 years in uniform. And a few months after I retired, I got this opportunity to serve the Shri Ram Temple and the Ram bhakts. I think there cannot be anybody more fortunate than me.
Also read: Ram temple trust appoints retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as temple’s first CEO
What was the reason you applied for the CEO’s job? What was the goal? Thousands of people applied for this position.
Deep Dive
I applied for the same reasons that those thousands applied. To serve the nation. Lord Ram does not require my service. It’s the nation and the people who require my service.
What will be your strategy going forward?
I would like to say that I cannot make a strategy on my own. It has to be under the guidance of the Trust and along with my team, the rest of the team. You know, my strategy will become infructuous if I do not take the team along or do not take the guidance of the Trust. It won’t progress.
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So team spirit will be the guiding principle?
Yes, absolutely. Also, managerial processes are fundamentally the same everywhere; they simply need to be tailored to the task at hand. I’ll put in my best effort. The success is dependent on so many other factors.
Your thoughts on the alleged donation theft?
We need to learn lessons from the past, but do not let the past burden us. We’ve been running this organisation very well, and I will probably join the team and do my bit to make it a little better. That’s all.
How will your IAF background help you?
The qualitative requirements for the CEO, which the other applicants also would have had, are almost similar. It’s a question of discipline, hard work, integrity, and integrity, which is what the search committee based its search upon.
Also read: ‘Grateful to Lord Ram’: Retd Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra’s first reaction after being named Ayodhya temple’s first CEO
Any thoughts on your role during Operation Sindoor?
I would only say that I was fortunate to be available at the time when my nation needed it, and I was able to succeed. For that, I not only thank the Almighty, but I also thank the citizens of my nation, my team here in Western Air Command and the Indian Air Force, and all of you all, the media... It’s always a team effort.
How do you plan to celebrate?
Currently, I’m unable to get off the phone. The moment I get off the phone, my mother is waiting. I have to take her aashirwaad also. She’s been waiting for the last two hours.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRahul Singh
Rahul Singh is Defence Editor at Hindustan Times and has covered military affairs and national security for nearly 25 years. Apart from extensive and deep reporting on the Indian military, including several newsbreaks that have set the national news agenda over the years, Rahul has reported from conflict zones including Jammu & Kashmir, India’s North-east and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Rahul has co-authored the bestselling 'India's Most Fearless' series of books on recent Indian military operations. Widely read and translated into multiple languages, the books place an emphasis on firsthand accounts of daring missions across the three services. His work has been adapted into web series and films including the National Award-winning Amaran. Rahul comes from an Army background and attended schools across the country before completing his education from Panjab University, Chandigarh. Grew up playing tennis, now mostly cheers from the sidelines. Works in Delhi, heart in the mountains.Read More