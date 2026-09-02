‘Grateful to Lord Ram’: Retd Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra’s first reaction after being named Ayodhya temple’s first CEO

After being appointed as the first chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram Temple by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday, retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra expressed his gratitude to Lord Ram, saying, "mai Shri Ram ka abhari hu" (I'm grateful to Lord Ram). Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra (Retd) has been decorated with several military honours, including the Sarvottam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal. (File/@rashtrapatibhvn X)

In his first reaction, while speaking to news agency ANI, Mishra said, “...I consider this a great fortune that they chose me from so many candidates. I also consider this the blessings of Lord Ram that after 43 years of service to the nation in the Air Force, He has given me the opportunity to serve Sri Ram Mandir and Sri Ram bhakts.”

He further thanked the selection committee, the Trust and Lord Ram for being given this responsibility. “I pray to God to grant me the capability so that I can shoulder it well,” Mishra added.