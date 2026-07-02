Yogi: Ram Janmabhoomi movement opponents misleading people now

Attacking the Opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party, amid the Ram temple donation controversy, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that the same political forces that had ordered police action against people chanting “Jai Shri Ram” were now misleading the people and accusing the government of hurting religious sentiments. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Saharanpur on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

He said the same people opposed the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, the redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and development projects in Mathura-Vrindavan. He asserted that no one would be allowed to insult or interfere with faith under his government’s watch.

Adityanath made the remarks in Saharanpur where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth ₹620 crore.

Accusing the Opposition of attempting to defame Ayodhya, he said those who once claimed that “not even a bird could enter Ayodhya” had been proved wrong when lakhs of Ram devotees reached the city as kar sevaks in the 1990s.

He said that before the BJP came to power in 2017, western Uttar Pradesh was plagued by riots, insecurity and migration. He claimed that women and girls did not feel safe, traders lived in fear and migration from Kairana had created concerns about demographic changes in the region. The SP government had attempted to protect rioters by withdrawing criminal cases against them, he alleged. He said his government adopted a zero-tolerance approach towards violence after assuming office and ensured that those responsible for disturbances were brought to justice.

He alleged that although funds were available before 2017, they were either “pocketed by henchmen” or spent on projects that did not contribute to public welfare. The same resources, he said, are now being invested in roads, elevated corridors, artisan welfare, and the development of the Sarsawa Civil Terminal and its runway. “Before 2017, there was money, but there was no vision for development. Today, Saharanpur is getting its own airport, the first phase of the medical college has been completed, and a grand corridor is being developed at Maa Shakambhari,” he said.

The CM also referred to the 2011-12 attack on a deputy inspector general (DIG) in Moradabad, alleging that the then SP government had attempted to withdraw cases against those responsible.

He said his government ensured that the accused were prosecuted and punished.

Yogi also accused the previous SP government of promoting institutions and welfare schemes only in the name of leaders associated with one political ideology. He claimed that the name of Dr B.R. Ambedkar had been removed from a medical college in Kannauj during the earlier regime.

Highlighting infrastructure projects, the chief minister said construction of the Maa Shakambhari Devi Elevated Corridor would ensure year-round connectivity for pilgrims and eliminate the risks posed by overflowing drains during the monsoon. He said the project, once considered impossible, had become a reality because the present government had a clear vision for development.