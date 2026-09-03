Ram Temple trust gets its first woman trustee
The trust also named former Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as its first CEO and elevated Govind Dev Giri to general secretary.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust besides announcing its first chief executive officer (CEO) also appointed new general secretary and three trustees on Wednesday, nearly three months after allegations of donation theft at the Ayodhya temple led to multiple probes, arrests and the resignation of Champat Rai as the trust’s general secretary.
Among the key trust posts, former treasurer Govind Dev Giri has been given the new role of general secretary.
Also read: Ram temple trust appoints retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as temple’s first CEO
Three new trustees inducted, first woman joins trust
Deep Dive
The trust also appointed Delhi-based businessman Mahesh Bhagchandka. Former additional advocate general Madan Mohan Pandey, a native of Ayodhya who fought the Ram Janmabhoomi case since 1993, and Nirmala Yadav, a long-time Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker and former principal of PG College, Shikohabad, as the three new trustees appointed to fill vacancies in the trust.
Yadav is the first woman inducted into the trust.
Meanwhile, Bhagchandka, a close associate to one of the stalwarts of Ram Janmabhoomi movement Ashok Singhal, will also take over the charge from Giri as the new treasurer.
Also read: Ram temple trust to pick CEO, discuss deed amendment amid donation theft row
With the development, curtains fell on talk of Champat Rai’s return. Rai had resigned on June 26 after the donation theft row. The decisions came during a crucial meeting of the trust’s board in Ayodhya.
“Out of three names shortlisted by the search committee, the trust selected former Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra for the CEO’s post,” said Krishna Mohan after the meeting. “Govind Dev Giri has accepted to be full-time general secretary,” he added.
However, no decision could be taken on the appointment of spokesperson for the Trust, said Mohan.
Also read: Ram Mandir donation ‘theft’ probe: SIT flags ‘gross lapses’, finds no financial impropriety at top level
CEO role brings professional oversight to trust operations
Mishra’s appointment as CEO for three years marks a shift from trustee-led management to professional corporate oversight for daily security, logistics, crowd and multi-crore funds.
The temple trust has been grappling the allegations of donation theft since it first surfaced on June 7, when Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Tej Narayan ‘Pawan’ Pandey alleged that donations worth ₹5 crore to ₹7.5 crore were siphoned off from temple offerings.
On June 13, the state government set up the first SIT and a probe began.
The SIT was in Ayodhya from June 15 to 20 and submitted its preliminary report to the state home department on June 23. On June 25, a first information report (FIR) was registered against eight named accused and other unidentified people in the case, who were arrested on June 26.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPawan Dixit
Pawan Dixit, Assistant Editor, brings over 20 years of frontline reporting experience to the newsroom. A specialist on Uttar Pradesh politics and governance, he has reported from the ground across the state’s most consequential stories. He cut his teeth in eastern UP, spending 15 years covering the region. Based in Varanasi, he reported the 2012 UP Assembly polls and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections that reshaped the state’s political map. Moving to Lucknow in 2016, he has since led coverage of the 2017 and 2022 UP Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. His reporting tracks the BJP’s strategy, opposition moves, and voter sentiment across all 75 districts. Pawan has been a constant presence in Ayodhya since 2016. He reported the entire arc of the Ram Mandir movement — from the legal fight to the Supreme Court verdict, through temple construction, to the inauguration. He continues to track every development at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. On the state beat, he covers the BJP, the Industrial Development Department, and handles key outstation political assignments. He also reports major cases from the district court, Lucknow bench of the High Court, and the State Information Commission. Along with this, he also reports on NGT's important decisions related to UP. Known for sharp sourcing and clear analysis, Pawan connects politics, policy, infrastructure and faith — the forces driving UP today. He has reported developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir movement since 2016. The Supreme Court's Ram Mandir verdict, temple construction and the its opening have been reported by him. He reports all developments in Ayodhya and Ram Mandir Trust. He covers state BJP, Industrial development department, outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commissionRead More