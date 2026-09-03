Ram Temple trust gets its first woman trustee

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust besides announcing its first chief executive officer (CEO) also appointed new general secretary and three trustees on Wednesday, nearly three months after allegations of donation theft at the Ayodhya temple led to multiple probes, arrests and the resignation of Champat Rai as the trust’s general secretary. Three new trustees were appointed to fill vacancies as the trust reshuffled key posts following the donation theft controversy. (HT) Among the key trust posts, former treasurer Govind Dev Giri has been given the new role of general secretary. Also read: Ram temple trust appoints retired Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra as temple’s first CEO Three new trustees inducted, first woman joins trust

Deep Dive Who are the new trustees appointed to the Ram Temple Trust, and why is one of them significant? What changes were made in the leadership of the Ram Temple Trust, and what was the reason behind these changes? How is the role of the CEO expected to impact the Ram Temple Trust's operations after the donation theft allegations?

The trust also appointed Delhi-based businessman Mahesh Bhagchandka. Former additional advocate general Madan Mohan Pandey, a native of Ayodhya who fought the Ram Janmabhoomi case since 1993, and Nirmala Yadav, a long-time Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker and former principal of PG College, Shikohabad, as the three new trustees appointed to fill vacancies in the trust. Yadav is the first woman inducted into the trust. Meanwhile, Bhagchandka, a close associate to one of the stalwarts of Ram Janmabhoomi movement Ashok Singhal, will also take over the charge from Giri as the new treasurer. Also read: Ram temple trust to pick CEO, discuss deed amendment amid donation theft row With the development, curtains fell on talk of Champat Rai’s return. Rai had resigned on June 26 after the donation theft row. The decisions came during a crucial meeting of the trust’s board in Ayodhya.