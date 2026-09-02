'Rahul Gandhi will make Vijay sit in PM chair in 2029': TVK MLA amid prime minister pitch row over Tamil Nadu CM

TVK MLA Kanimozhi Santhosh has reignited the CM Vijay vs Rahul Gandhi debate over the position of India's next Prime Minister. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Kanimozhi said that the PM contender in 2029 would be Thalapathy Vijay, adding that “a big and a shocking change in Indian politics will be seen in 2029”. The TVK MLA said Rahul Gandhi will make Vijay the next PM in 2029. (ANI/PTI)

Kanimozhi was questioned about Congress saying that they would quit the alliance if this happened. To this, the TVK MLA said that Rahul Gandhi would make Vijay the PM and that she would see ‘who goes in and who goes out in 2029’.

"....you'll see in 2029. Who goes in and who goes out. It was our Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, who made Thalapathy sit in the CM chair. So he will only hold Vijay's hand and make him sit in the PM's chair in 2029," said Kanimozhi.

Also Read | AIADMK's Palaniswami jibes TVK over ‘Vijay as PM’ pitch: ‘Could even become US President’

The TVK MLA instilled confidence in her prediction for 2029, saying that in 2025 also, she had announced that Vijay would become Tamil Nadu CM and he did in 2026.

"What I said in 2025, happened in 2026. So now also I'm saying with full confidence that this is what is going to happen in 2029," she said.

Congress vs TVK over PM face of 2029 The whole debate started after some posters were seen in parts of Tamil Nadu. “Tomorrow’s PM” was written on Vijay posters put up in the state's port-industrial city of Thoothukudi.

The posters were put up by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary Sudhakar, who recently joined the Vijay-led party after leaving AIADMK.

TVK leaders backed the projection of Vijay as PM for 2029, with TVK PWD minister Aadhav Arjuna saying that the country's top constitutional office should be held by a leader from Tamil Nadu.

“People from north Indian states are also looking forward to our leader Vijay; he is the one who has the power to rule the entire India," said senior TVK leader KA Sengottaiyan.

The issue gained further attention after a private media survey's results also featured Vijay among the preferred candidates for the post of Prime Minister in 2029, ranked third. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took the first and second spots, respectively, on the list.

Congress reaction to projection of Vijay as CM But Congress has not taken a liking to this campaign by TVK in Tamil Nadu, putting an alliance in Tamil Nadu in danger.

Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu have threatened to resign from the state cabinet if Vijay's TVK does not accept Rahul Gandhi as the next candidate for Prime Minister.

Congress is part of the TVK-led Tamil Nadu government with five MLAs, along with 107 of Vijay's party, two of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and two of VCK / Left Factions.

Tamil Nadu tourism minister S Rajesh Kumar stated that both Congress ministers will resign if TVK fails to back Gandhi in the 2029 general elections.

Kumar added that the party would not compromise on its stand, asserting that Rahul Gandhi is the only candidate the Congress party would support in the Lok Sabha elections.

State Congress president and MP B Manickam Tagore said the TVK were still operating in "fan-mode."

“The TVK leaders are still operating in a fan-club mode. So, you cannot silence people who are in the fan-club mode," said State Congress president and MP B Manickam Tagore.