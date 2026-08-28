Vijay among top 3 PM choices, Rahul Gandhi also on list. Who is the No. 1?

Three months after actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay became the Tamil Nadu chief minister in a surprise poll result, there is already clamour over him being one of the favourites for the role of the Prime Minister of India. The TVK leader has emerged as the third favourite, according to a survey conducted by India Today. Tamil Nadu CM Vijay finds a place next to veterans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Agencies)

According to the India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation (MOTN) poll, Vijay secured the third spot as a potential prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

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Vijay, who is very popular as an actor, has also shot to political fame meteorically despite having entered politics as recently as 2024. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has also increasingly pushed the idea in the past few weeks.

The survey shows the Tamil Nadu CM has found a place next to veterans like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. A total of 9.2% of the respondents chose Vijay as their preference for the next prime minister. He followed PM Modi, who secured 48.7% votes, and Gandhi with 27.1%.

Vijay was followed by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who received 2% votes and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav with 1.7% votes.

Abhijeet Dipke also on list The list also featured budding leader Abhijeet Dipke (1.3%) who has gained national support with his Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement. Dipke however has clearly stated his intentions and denied reports of entering politics.

Dipke was followed by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwalm, who secured 1.2% votes.

TVK leaders pitch Vijay as potential PM face Senior TVK leader KA Sengottaiyan on Sunday said people from northern Indian states were also looking up to Vijay as a potential leader to rule the country.

“People from north Indian states are also looking forward to our leader Vijay; he is the one who has the power to rule the entire India.”

Speaking at a public meeting held in Tiruppur to list the 100-day achievements of the TVK government, Sengottaiyan said, “I have travelled with MGR and Jayalalithaa. After these two leaders, Vijay is the force who will not only rule Tamil Nadu but also the future India, following their path,” The Print reported.

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Tamil Nadu human resources management minister D Sarathkumar also praised Vijay’s work ethic and declared him the “next Indian PM”.

“Our leader, who is a chief minister in our hearts, home and St. George’s Fort, is the next Indian PM. You are the next PM. You work without looking at AM or PM, you are definitely the next PM,” he said, according to The Print.

TVK legislator Kallanai, who organised an event marking the party’s 100 days in office, said the public has immense faith in Vijay’s leadership and expressed confidence that he would eventually go on to lead the country and hoist the national flag at the Red Fort as a representative of the Tamil people, news agency PTI reported.