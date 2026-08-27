Abhijeet Dipke claims cops deployed at Jantar Mantar took a day off to support CJP protest: 'Masked up, came to talk'

“Three police officers came one day, wearing caps, masks and glasses. And I was a little scared about who had come,” Speaking to News 24, Dipke said.

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Dipke on Wednesday said the officers approached him wearing caps, masks and glasses, leaving him initially unsure about their identity.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and national convenor Abhijeet Dipke claimed that three police officers deployed at Jantar Mantar in Delhi took a day off from duty to support the CJP protest over the NEET paper leak.

The CJP founder further mentioned that the three officers asked to speak with him privately. He said they identified themselves as police officers posted on duty at Jantar Mantar but had come to support the protesters.

'We took them off duty today' Recalling the interaction, Dipke said the officers told him, "We police officers are on duty here. But they were coming to support us."

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He added that the officers said, "So we took them off duty today. Whatever you are doing is very good."

Dipke said one of the officers told him that his daughter was in 10th grade and that he wanted his daughter to face the same situation that other people were facing.

Dipke speaks about police officers' salaries Dipke also spoke about the financial pressures faced by low-ranking police officers deployed at Jantar Mantar.

He said he used to feel bad for the officers and questioned how much they were paid, referring to figures of ₹30,000, ₹40,000 and ₹50,000 as the maximum.

He said, "Their own children must be going to coaching. Their children's education is also so expensive."

Earlier, Dipke said that he spoke to two alleged victims of pellet gun fire from the July 20 parliament march, asking the police and the government to explain their injuries.

Dipke claimed that both protesters were agitating peacefully during the CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest, when they were “hit by pellets fired by the police”.

“Spoke to Sahil and Vikas, two victims of pellet-gun injuries from 20 July. The police and the govt deny brutality, but how do they explain this? Sahil and Vikas were protesting peacefully when they were hit by pellets fired by the police,” Dipke wrote on X.

Dipke said that Sahil told him that he had appeared for the Delhi Police exam in 2025, which he alleged was leaked.

“He is a political science student and used to work part-time to support his family of five, as his father has a disability. He says there are still pellets lodged in his eye, and he has lost vision in one eye. He is now unable to work and support his family. If this is not brutality, can the govt explain what is?” he further wrote.

Police recently lodged a first information report (FIR) against unknown people on a complaint by Sahil, a Delhi University student with pellet injuries during the July 20 protests, after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accompanied the 19-year-old and sat in protest outside a police station for more than six hours.