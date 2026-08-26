Abhijeet Dipke takes jibe at cops after Gwalior man made to clean 3,400 kiss marks from car

Cockroach Janta Party found Abhijeet Dipke reacted to the viral Gwalior incident where a man was charged with a fine of ₹5,000 after his car was found covered in 3,400 lipstick kiss marks. Taking to social media, Dipke took a sarcastic dig at the police and stated that the a sticker of rapist Ram Rahim should have been put on the car instead. (Reuters/PTI)

Taking to social media, Dipke took a sarcastic dig at the police and stated that the a sticker of rape convict Ram Rahim should have been put on the car instead.

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"Should’ve put up a Ram Rahim sticker instead," the CJP founder wrote on X and his Instagram story.

Dipke's comment added a political angle to an otherwise bizarre viral incident, with his remark appearing to question the priorities behind the police action.