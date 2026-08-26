‘Tera bhi number aayega’: Dipke jokes Saurav Das next in line to get beaten up after ‘assault’ on other members

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and national convenor Abhijeet Dipke joked about co-convenor Saurav Das being the next in line to get beaten up after Dipke and fellow co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka were allegedly attacked in separate incidents in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke joked about co-convenor Saurav Das being the next in line to get beaten up. (PTI/HT File Photo)

“We are the kind of people who come back after getting beaten up. I got beaten up, he got beaten up, and only Saurav is left,” Dipke said in an interview with News24, with both Ranka and Das present.

He then turned to Das and jokingly said, “Tera bhi number aayega (Your turn will come too).”

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Dipke assaulted in Jaipur The CJP founder was reportedly attacked in Jaipur in June this year before he could address a group of protesters.

He was being carried on the shoulders of his supporters when some people in the crowd allegedly grabbed his scarf, slapped him several times and tried to pull him down, as seen in videos obtained by HT.