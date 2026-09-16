Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi to roll back 'UPI tax' immediately, invokes Indira

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded an immediate rollback of what he described as “UPI tax” — the framework that brings changes to how certain merchant transactions are charged when making a UPI payment. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks during an event (AICC) The new framework introduces a 0.4 per cent merchant discount rate (MDR) on specified merchant transactions above ₹2,000, however, customers will not be charged MDR, according to the government. Also Read | UPI charges of 0.4% to be levied on merchant transactions above ₹2,000 In a video message on X — which he captioned, “Modi ji, roll back the UPI tax. Now”, Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put a tax on every single Indian person by taxing UPI and “giving huge amount of money to the United States.”

The remarks come amid a political row over the government's new UPI framework. The government has set a 0.4% MDR on merchant UPI payments above ₹2,000, with the fee capped at ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 and above. The government has maintained that the charge applies to merchants and not directly to customers, while the critics of this move have argued that merchants could eventually pass the additional cost on to consumers through higher prices.