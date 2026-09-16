Army chief begins Russia visit to boost military ties

Army chief General Dhiraj Seth began a three-day official visit to Russia on Wednesday, aimed at further strengthening the defence partnership and military-to-military cooperation between the two countries, the army said. Army chief General Dhiraj Seth began a three-day official visit to Russia on Wednesday (PIB)

The visit is significant as Russia is one of India’s major suppliers of defence equipment and weapon systems.

During the visit, he will receive a ceremonial Guard of Honour and pay tribute to the fallen soldiers at ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Moscow. He will hold discussions with Colonel General Andrei Nikolayevich Mordvichev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces, on a range of issues of mutual interest, including professional military cooperation and training, the army said in a statement.

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Seth will visit the National Defence Control Centre in Moscow and interact with senior officials of the Russian defence ministry, including deputy defence minister Vasily Sergeyevich Osmakov, who oversees defence industry and procurement.

“The engagements will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives on contemporary military developments and avenues for enhancing defence cooperation. The visit reflects the importance attached by both countries to sustained military diplomacy and army-to-army engagement,” the army added.

Seth will also travel to Saint Petersburg, where he will visit the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy and interact with its leadership and faculty.

Russia was the top supplier of military hardware to India during 2021-25, according to a Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) report published in March. The largest share of Indian arms imports during 2021-25 came from Russia, at 40%, it said.

The visit comes at a time India and the US are conducting joint Exercise Yudh Abhyas at Auli in Uttarakhand and the Mahajan field firing range near Bikaner. The exercise is aimed at enhancing the joint military capability of both armies for employment of integrated battle groups (IBG) in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain, with emphasis on infantry-dominated operations.