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Vijay leaves CM seat, sits with ministers in rare gesture in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay briefly sat in the chair allotted to him before moving to the one reserved for ministers.

Updated on: Aug 27, 2026, 20:28:55 IST
Edited by Poorva Joshi
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In a significant departure from tradition, Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay ditched his usual seat at the state Assembly and sat next to his cabinet ministers on Thursday. A video of the TVK chief's rare gesture in going viral on social media.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay seen seated next to ministers instead of his usual chair at the state Assembly (Screengrab/X)
Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay seen seated next to ministers instead of his usual chair at the state Assembly (Screengrab/X)

Vijay briefly sat in the chair allotted to him before moving to the one reserved for ministers. Viral videos showed the chief minister interacting with the ministers in the Assembly.

Where does the CM sit usually?

It is not usual for the chief minister to sit next to his ministers. A separate and spacious chair close to the Speaker's Chair is reserved for the CM and the ministers are seated next to him in a separate seat, as per their seniority.

The chairs placed opposite to the ministers' row are occupied by the Leader of the Opposition and leaders of the Legislature parties based on their numerical strength.

On Thursday, Vijay switched seats in the afternoon session and sat between Ministers K A Sengottaiyan (also Leader of the House) and Aadhav Arjuna. He was earlier seated in a chair placed on the right side of Speaker J C D Prabhakar.

No other chief minister sat on the seat meant for ministers, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

Vijay turned up at the Tamil Nadu Assembly after attending certain government events earlier in the day.

Also Read: Vijay treating Assembly like ‘cinema set, delivering punch dialogues’: Stalin attacks Tamil Nadu CM

He also held a high-level review meeting for the rescue of Tamil Nadu residents stranded amid massive flash floods in Nepal. According to news agency ANI, a total of 103 people from Tamil Nadu travelled to Nepal in two groups. The first group comprised 54 people from Tamil Nadu and three from Puducherry, while the second group consisted of 49 people from Tamil Nadu.

Big announcements and bills by Vijay

Over a 100 days in the CM's chair, TVK chief Vijay has made a slew of announcements and the government led by him has introduced key bills in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Among his biggest announcements are measures covering milk producers, legislators, healthcare and women government employees.

Also Read: TVK's Vijay hits 100 as Tamil Nadu CM, then goes on a hard-hitting spree with bills

The maternity leave available for a third child will be increased from 12 weeks to 365 days, his government announced this month. It also raised Aavin's milk procurement price from 38 to 41 per litre, benefiting more than 3.16 lakh milk producers.

In a big announcement for legislators, Vijay announced that all MLAs would get government vehicles and a 1 lakh monthly package, comprising 75,000 towards fuel, maintenance and driver expenses and 25,000 for an assistant for office work.

(With PTI inputs)

  • Poorva Joshi
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Poorva Joshi

    Poorva Joshi is a Senior Content Producer with nearly five years of experience in journalism. She covers Indian politics and geopolitics, with a focus on diplomatic relations, trade negotiations, and economic policy between countries. She has previously worked at India Today, CNN-News18 and India TV. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major national and international developments, including the Air India plane crash, the Pahalgam terror attack, India–US trade tensions, tensions in the Middle East, high-profile crime stories in India, multiple state Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She spearheaded the Bihar Assembly elections live blog, which drew over one million users to the Hindustan Times website. Her reporting on India–US tariff and trade tensions has consistently driven strong readership and engagement for the platform. In addition to reporting, she has spent a significant part of her career leading newsroom shifts, ideating stories, editing and fine-tuning copies, and seeing coverage through from planning to publication, alongside writing original articles. At HT, she received the Insta Award for being the top contributor to the HT News Team in November.Read More

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Home/India News/Vijay Leaves CM Seat, Sits With Ministers In Rare Gesture In Tamil Nadu Assembly
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