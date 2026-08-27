Vijay government under fire after Tamil Nadu minister's ‘bribery’ comment sparks row

Tamil Nadu finance minister N Marie Wilson’s recent “bribery” remarks triggered a political slugfest with the DMK and the BJP demanding the TVK-led government in the state to launch an inquiry over his statement and remove him from the cabinet until the probe is completed. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N. Marie Wilson speaks during the state Assembly session in Chennai. (PTI)

Speaking in the state assembly Monday, Wilson claimed that during the DMK regime, he had to pay a huge sum to the school education department for approvals related to his institutions in Chennai. “I am the evidence, I am the witness...I am ready to face an inquiry,” he said.

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While state health minister KG Arunraj defended Wilson and termed him a “whistleblower”, DMK slammed Wilson for his comments, with party leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi calling the allegation baseless and demanding action against him.

“A minister in the assembly says that he gave a bribe, is a grave mistake,” Poyyamozhi said. “Since he claims to be the direct witness to paying a bribe, I request the DVAC to investigate him immediately,” the DMK leader said.