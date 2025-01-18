Virat Kohli tells BCCI he can't play Delhi's Ranji Trophy game because of neck stiffness, KL Rahul carrying elbow niggle

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will miss the next round of the Ranji Trophy. As per ESPNCricinfo, the duo have informed BCCI's Medical Team that they are carrying niggles and hence will not be able to represent their respective state teams in the next round of the Ranji Trophy, set to begin on January 23. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are unavailable for the next round of Ranji Trophy. (AFP)

The BCCI recently made it mandatory for each centrally-contracted player to represent their state teams in domestic cricket to remain in contention for selection and central contracts. The board also said that strict action can be taken if non-compliance exists.

The board also stated that if any player is unavailable, he needs permission from the national chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

As per ESPNCricinfo, Kohli had neck pain during the fifth and final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Sydney. Three days after the series ended, he took an injection on January 8, 2025.

The report further states that Kohli informed BCCI medical staff that he was still experiencing pain. As a result, the 36-year-old has been ruled out of Delhi's upcoming match against Saurashtra in Rajkot.

Recently, Kohli was named in Delhi's squad for the upcoming match against Saurashtra. However, it was "subject to availability."

KL Rahul has an elbow issue

Speaking of KL Rahul, the right-handed batter has an elbow issue, so he won't be available for Karnataka's Ranji Trophy match against Punjab.

Both Kohli and Rohit will have another chance to play in the Ranji Trophy as the final round in the group phase begins on January 30.

The final round of the Ranji Trophy will end near the start of the ODI series against England. Rishabh Pant (Delhi), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Mumbai) and Shubman Gill (Punjab) are available for the next Ranji Trophy round, beginning January 23.

Both Kohli and KL Rahul are expected to be named in the squad for the England ODIs and the Champions Trophy.