BTS's V gets personally invited by Anna Wintour to Vogue World Hollywood event during Celine's Paris fashion show

Anna Wintour and BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, met at the Celine fashion show in Paris, where Michael Rider showcased his debut Spring Summer 2026 collection. During the show, Anna, who recently stepped down from her role as Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, invited V to the Vogue World Hollywood event that will take place in October this year. BTs member V and Anna Wintour attended the Celine Paris fashion show.

Anna Wintour and V at the Celine show

The video shows the K-pop singer going up to the fashion legend and greeting her. “Lovely to meet you. Welcome to Paris. We are hoping you are coming to our event in Hollywood in October,” Anna can be heard telling V. Additionally, the duo also sat together during the show and was seen having a conversation and getting pictures taken. Here's a look at the clip:

What did V and Anna Wintour wear to the show

Dressed in a head-to-toe Celine outfit, the Winter Bear singer chose a stylish grey jacket with intricate red and black geometric embroidery, paired with matching grey trousers and layered gold necklaces. He completed the look with dainty earrings, heeled boots, and a messy hairdo.

As for Anna, the fashion icon chose a cream-coloured long coat, paired with a matching skirt, an embroidered beige blouse, and printed heeled boots. Striking jewellery, her statement black sunglasses, and the iconic bob styled with a centre parting completed the look.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved the moment and expressed their excitement in the comments. One Instagram user wrote, “Hopefully Tae knows how lucky he is to be invited by THE Anna Wintour.” Another commented, “Omggg! Anna invited him to her event TWICE.” Someone wrote, “Everyone wants our V.”

Meanwhile, the Spring Summer show marked Michael Rider's long-awaited return to the label where he once worked under Phoebe Philo as design director. Presenting both men's and women's wear, Rider paid homage to the tenures of both Philo and his predecessor, Hedi Slimane.