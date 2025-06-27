Anna Wintour steps down as Vogue Editor in Chief: At 75, the It lady of fashion's morning routine includes walks, gym

In a move that has rocked the fashion industry, Anna Wintour is stepping down from her role as the editor-in-chief of American Vogue. The It lady of the fashion world has ruled the industry for many years now, and nothing happens in it without her involvement. Therefore, it is right to say that her departure leaves a bigger absence in the fashion world than would be left by the departure of any designer or supermodel. Vogue editor Anna Wintour has stepped down from her role as the editor-in-chief at Vogue America. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Despite her high-profile position, Wintour has always kept a relatively low profile. In an interview, the fashion icon had once said that what works best for her is ‘a pretty consistent structure’ that she follows daily.

Anna Wintour's morning routine

According to CNBC, Wintour told Masterclass that she wakes up between 4 AM and 5:30 AM on workdays, and the first thing she does is read both the British and the American newspapers online to make sure she knows exactly what’s happening in the world.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025. (AFP)

Anna also likes to go to the gym every morning and take a walk. She also plays tennis and has breakfast, which mainly includes ‘Starbucks.’ “I go to the gym. I walk through Washington Square Park, which is always an interesting experience,” she revealed. Then, she heads into the Vogue offices in downtown Manhattan, usually arriving between 8 and 8:30 AM, where she meets with the teams, conducts meetings, and also plans events.

Anna Wintour's departure from the editor-in-chief position

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, Wintour has held the official title of editor-in-chief of American Vogue for more than three decades. She will still remain the chief content officer for Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue.

According to the Associated Press, she broke the news to Vogue staff in a meeting earlier Thursday. “Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas," she said. The 75-year-old transformed Vogue during her decades at the magazine. She was named creative director in 1983, served as editor in chief of British Vogue from 1985 to 1987, then rejoined the American title as editor in chief.