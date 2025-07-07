'I worked hard for 4 days, lost 2 kg': BTS' Taehyung shares how he lost weight ahead of Paris event, says his ribs hurt

BTS member Kim Taehyung recently spoke about his diet and losing weight in the last few days. Taking to Weverse, Taehyung held a brief live session and shared that he has been on a diet for the last few days ahead of attending Celine's Spring 2026 fashion show. BTS' Kim Taehyung spoke briefly with fans on Weverse.

Taehyung talks about his diet, losing 2 kg in 4 days

Taehyung said that he "worked hard for the last four days and lost two kg. On the platform, he said, "I came live because I missed you. My diet is over. No one can stop me (shows food), no one can stop me."

Talking about being a part of the event, Taehyung said, "It's been so long since I came to the Celine show, it's been so long since I saw ARMYs up close, so showing up looking grubby wouldn't be a bit...you know? I checked my weight today, and it was 66 kg. I was like 67.8? 68 kgs? A few days ago, I worked hard for 4 days and lost 2 kg."

Taehyung said his ribs hurt because he was hungry

Taehyung talked about his upcoming plans and how he doesn't need to follow any diet now. "But now I don't really have any (schedule) after this, since it's the time for preparation, I need to eat and live now. My ribs were hurting today since I was hungry," he said. The BTS singer also showed fans the meal he enjoyed.

Taehyung talks about BTS ARMY

He also told fans that the Paris BTS ARMY was shouting for him near his hotel. "ARMYs outside, I think (laughs) I think the ARMYs outside are watching Weverse. Hey, it's raining. I wanna go outside and be like 'What's up'. But it's really dangerous, so I won't do it. The ARMYs out there are shouting for me. This isn't my hotel, you guys, since it's not my hotel. You get it, right?" he added.

"I'll come (live) again later. Tell me the time when you want me to go live; don't tell me when you don't want me to go live, then I'll go live.. okay? Thank you for coming to see me, and thank you for taking pretty photos of me today. Keep looking, no, keep taking photos of me," he ended his live.